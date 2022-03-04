Protect Ukraine civilians 'for God's sake', pleads UN aid chief

GENEVA, Mar 3: The United Nations' aid chief pleaded Thursday for the protection of civilians in Ukraine and for unhindered humanitarian access amid the spiralling violence, in an interview with AFP.

UN emergency relief coordinator Martin Griffiths said he had the resources ready to go, following a flash appeal for funds, but that the warring forces needed to allow the delivery of urgent aid.

"Protect civilians, for God's sake, in Ukraine; let us do our job", Griffiths said.

He launched an appeal on Tuesday for $1.7 billion -- of which, he said, a "remarkable" $1.5 billion had already been received.

"We have the resources to do the job. Now we need the parties to allow us in to do that, and to adhere to their responsibilities under international humanitarian law," the British diplomat told AFP.

As Griffiths made his call, Ukraine demanded Thursday that Russia provide humanitarian corridors to allow in much-needed supplies to cities wracked by war, as Moscow's full-scale invasion entered a second week.

Griffiths voiced concern that the fighting was intensifying, with Russian forces closing in on Ukraine's major cities.

And while more than a million refugees who have fled across Ukraine's borders are being met with an unprecedented wave of solidarity in neighbouring countries, those who remain are in urgent need of assistance.

Of the $1.7 billion requested, $1.1 billion is earmarked for people inside Ukraine, in need of food, water and sanitation, support for health care and education services, and shelter assistance to rebuild damaged homes.

The UN's under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs said that during the conflict there had been "probable breaches of international humanitarian law, because there are attacks on civilian infrastructure, which is prohibited". -AFP





