Covid-19: Two more people die, 78 more infected in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Mar 3: Two more people died of and 78 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in two days.

Some 33 more people test positive for the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,18,995 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

He said the daily infection figure is showing a significant falling trend compared to the previous day's 45.

Of the 33 new infected cases, 12 were detected in Pabna, followed by nine in Natore, seven in Sirajganj, three in Rajshahi, and one in Chapainawabganj and Naogaon districts each.

A total of 1,747 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Of them, 705 were from Bogura, 341 from Rajshahi including 219 in the city and 179 from Natore districts as no new fatality was reported here during the last 24 hours.

Among the total infected, 1,14,497 people have, so far, been cured of the lethal virus with 64 new recoveries reported in the division during this time, the health director added.

Earlier, two more people died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Wednesday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

He said both of the deceased were residents of Rajshahi District.

Both of them died of post Covid-19 complexities.

Some 16 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, a total of 45 more people have tested positive for the virus in the division in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

He said the daily infection figure is showing a significant raising trend compared to the previous day's 45.

Of the 45 new infected cases, 20 were detected in Natore, followed by five in Chapainawabganj and Joypurhat each, four in Bogura and Sirajganj each, three in Rajshahi including one in the city and Pabna each, and one in Naogaon districts.

Among the total infected, 1,14,433 people have, so far, been cured of the lethal virus with 290 new recoveries reported in the division during this time, the health director added.



