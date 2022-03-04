Video
Friday, 4 March, 2022, 9:18 PM
Home Countryside

Two robbers held with firearms at Teknaf

Published : Friday, 4 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 253
Our Correspondent

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR, Mar 3: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained two robbers along with firearms in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The detained persons are Mohammad Romiz, 27, a resident of Purba Shider Para Village under Hnila Union in the upazila, and Mohammad Shafiq, 30, of Nayapara Rahingya Camp.
On information of suspicious activities, a team of RAB-15 conducted a drive in the upazila at night and detained the robbers, RAB-15 Captain Lt Col Khairul Islam said at a press briefing on Wednesday noon.
He said a total of eight different guns, 16 rounds of bullets, a knife, an iron-made chain, five shirts, two nameplates, three mobile phone sets and some cash money were seized from their sack.
In the primary interrogation, the duo admitted themselves as active members of infamous Putia Gang.
However, the arrested were handed over to Teknaf Police Station, the RAB official added.


