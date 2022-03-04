Video
Home Countryside

Two unnatural deaths in Rajshahi, Jhenidah

Published : Friday, 4 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 254
Our Correspondents

Two people including a woman died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Jhenidah, recently.
BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A man, who was injured after falling from a tree in Bagha Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Anarul Islam, 35, son of late Moyen Uddin, a resident of Hamidkura Village under Arani Municipality in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Anarul fell from a jackfruit tree nearby the house on February 14 while he was collecting leafs, which left him critically injured.
The family members rescued the injured and took him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).
He was released from the RMCH three days back.
Later, Anarul succumbed to his injuries at home at around 6am on Wednesday.  
After his namaz-e-janaza at around 4pm, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.
Arani Municipality Ward No. 3 Councillor Aftab Uddin Pramanik confirmed the incident.
JHENIDAH: A housewife died after falling from the roof of a three-storey building in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Sharmin Akter, 30, wife of Mahabubur Rahman of Dhakalerpara area in the upazila.
Local sources said Sharmin fell from the roof of the building when she went there to dispose of household waste, which left the woman seriously injured.
Later, neighbours rescued her and rushed to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the housewife dead.


