12 killed, 29 injured in road mishaps

A total of 12 people including five minor children and a woman have been killed and at least 29 others injured in separate road accidents in eight districts- Noakhali, Moulvibazar, Patuakhali, Dinajpur, Madaripur, Gopalganj, Mymensingh and Khulna, in four days.

NOAKHALI: Five people including a minor child were killed in separate road accidents in Senbag and Sonaimuri upazilas of the district in four days.

A madrasa boy was killed in a road accident in Senbag Upazila on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Mehedi Hasan, 7, son of Abl Hashem, a resident of Baliakandi Village under Bizbag Union in the upazila. He was a third grader at Chautul Hera Madrasa in the area.

Bizbag Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Selim Uddin Kajal said Mehedi Hasan was going to a coaching centre from the madrasa at around 1:45pm.

At that time, a brick-laden truck hit him in Khaleqer Tek area, leaving the child dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body, the UP chairman added.

However, the law enforcers seized the truck and arrested its driver and his assistant from the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Senbag Police Station (PS) Iqbal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.

On the other hand, four people were killed as a CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a pickup van in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

Of the deceased, three were identified as Mamunur Rahman, 40, son of late Tabarak Ulla of Keshabpur Village; CNG driver Parvez, 35, and Jasim, 40.

According to locals, a pickup van collided head-on with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw near Bajra Bazar at around 7.30pm, which left four passengers critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital.

Later, they succumbed to their injuries there while undergoing treatment.

Chandraganj Highway PS OC Mridul Kanti Kuri confirmed the incident.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A minor child was killed in a road accident in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Tania Akhter, 6, daughter of Md Saleq Mia, a resident of Ward No. 5 Uttar Alepur Village under Kamalganj Municipality.

Local sources said a speedy tomtom (local vehicle) hit Tania Uttar Alepur area on the Union Land Office- Chhalim Bazar Road at around 12pm, leaving her critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed her to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred the child to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital following the deterioration of her condition.

Later, Tania was taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital following the further deterioration of her condition.

Tania succumbed to her injuries at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized the killer tomtom, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kamalganj PS Alauddin confirmed the incident.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Riyad Fakir, 7, son of Bashar Fakir, a resident of Pakdal Village under Kachhipara Union in the upazila.

Local sources said an auto-rickshaw hit the boy in Pakdal area in the morning while he was crossing a road nearby the house, which left him dead on the spot.

Bauphal PS OC Al Mamun confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken on the basis of complaint from the deceased's family members.

DINAJPUR: At least 29 people were injured as two passenger-laden buses were collided head-on in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The accident took place in Ranirbandar Boro Bhita area on the Rangpur-Dosh Mile Highway at around 9:30am.

Local sources said a passenger-laden Dinajpur-bound bus of 'Padma Paribahan' from Dhaka and a Rangpur-bound bus of 'Sujat Paribahan' were collided head-on in Ranirbandar Boro Bhita area, leaving at least 29 people from both the vehicle injured.

Being informed, fire service personnel rushed in, and rescued the injured with the help of Highway police and locals.

The injured were, later, taken to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, Saidpur Hospital and Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

Chirirbandar PS OC Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incident.

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: A woman and her daughter were killed as a truck smashed them in Shibchar Upazila of the district Monday.

The deceased were identified as Jiasmin Begum, 35, and her daughter Mahfuja, 7, residents of Uttar Boheratola area in the upazila.

Police sources said a truck rammed into a battery-run van carrying the duo on a road in Jaduarchar area at around 10am, leaving them severely injured.

The injured were rushed to Shibchar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Shibchar PS OC Miraj Hossain confirmed the incident.

GOPALGANJ: A man was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Quddus Molla, 40, a resident of Gosherchar Dakshinpara Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Gopalganj Sadar PS OC Monirul Islam said a sand-laden trolley hit Quddus when he was going to Boro Bazar in Gopalganj Town from the house in the morning, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body, the OC added.

NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH: A minor madrasa student was killed in a road accident in Nandail Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Morsalin, 5, was the son of Mubarak Mia, a resident of Nauri Village under Magdhula Union in Ishwarganj Upazila of the district.

Local sources said Morsalin came to Kanurampur Suresh Doctor's house in the afternoon for medicine along with his father.

While Mubarak Mia was paying for medicine, Morsalin was crossing the road. At that time, a speedy truck hit the child, leaving him dead on the spot.

However, the law enforcers seized the killer truck.

Nandail Model PS OC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman Akand confirmed the incident.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: A lawyer, who was injured in a road accident in Dumuria Upazila of the district eight days back, succumbed to his injuries at Dhaka PG Hospital on Monday morning.

Deceased Advocate Sohel Parvez Babu was a resident of Mikshimil Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said a pickup van hit a motorcycle carrying Sohel Parvez in Jilerdanga area on the Khulna-Satkhira Highway on February 20, which left him seriously injured.

The injured was taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital first and later, shifted to Dhaka PG Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, the lawyer succumbed to his injuries at PG Hospital at around 7:30am on Monday while undergoing treatment.











