Housewife, schoolgirl  among three ‘commit suicide’

Three people including a woman and a schoolgirl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Bogura, Rajshahi and Narayanganj, in two days.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A housewife allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself out of huff with her husband in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Munira Khatun Moyuri, 20, wife of Dulal Hossain, a resident of Kusta Village under Nandigram Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Munira Khatun hanged herself from the ceiling fan of a room in the house at noon following a quarrel with her husband.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nandigram Police Station (PS) Hasan Ali confirmed the incident.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A school teacher has reportedly committed suicide in Bagha Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Omulya Chandra Pramanik, 54, a resident of Benupur Village in the upazila. He was a teacher of Tentulia High School.

Local sources said Omulya had been frustrated for long.

However, he drank poison in the house on Sunday morning.

Sensing the matter, the family members took him to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred the man to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, Omulya died on the way to the RMCH on Monday.

An unnatural death case was filed with Bagha PS in this connection.

Bagha PS OC Sazzad Hossain confirmed the incident.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: A schoolgirl has reportedly committed suicide in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Subarna Akter, daughter of Ismail Miah, a resident in the upazila. She was a student of Kaikartek High School.

According to locals, one Emon developed a love affair with the girl alluring her of marriage.

Later, the Subarna committed suicide in the morning as her lover refused to marry her.

The deceased left a note where she wrote that Emon is liable for her death.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sonargaon PS OC Mohammad Hafizur Rahman said the accused along with his family went into hiding soon after the incident.

However, legal action will be taken after investigation in this connection, the OC added.









