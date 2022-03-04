Three murdered in 3 districts

Three people including a minor child and a housewife have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Kurigram, Jhenidah and Pabna, in three days.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: A minor girl was killed by her mentally-retarded mother in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

Deceased Usha Khatun was the 40-day-old daughter of Swapon Mia of Sadhur Mor Brahmatar Village under Baladia Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Mst Jui Khatun, 22, daughter of Abdul Latif Master of Islamabad Village, got married with Swapon Mia, son of Joynal Abedeen of Sadhur Mor Brahmantar Village in Baladia Union, a couple years back.

Jui had been suffering from psychological disease since the marriage.

The couple was blessed with a baby girl 40 days back.

However, Jui killed her daughter at home at around 7pm on Wednesday following her mental illness.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The law enforcers also arrested Jui Khatun from the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kochakata Police Station (PS) Zahedul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.

JHENIDAH: A man was killed during a clash with his brother in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday evening over land dispute.

The deceased was identified as Atiar Rahman Mondal, 50, a resident of Charkhajura Village in the upazila.

According to locals, there had been a dispute in between Atiar and his younger brother Al Amin over the ownership of a piece of land for long.

On Monday afternoon, Atiar went to collect bamboos from the disputed land where Al Amin along with his son Ramzan waylaid him and hit his head with bamboo, leaving the man seriously injured.

Later, the family members rescued Atiar Rahman and rushed him to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries there in the evening while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Jhenidah Sadar PS OC Sheikh Sohel Rana confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.

CHATMOHAR, PABNA: A housewife, who was beaten to injure by her husband in Chatmohar Upazila of the district, succumbed to her injuries on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Rahima Khatun, 26, wife of Golam Mostafa, a resident of Alamnagar Village under Danga Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Golam Mostafa often beat his wife over various issues.

On February 26, the couple locked into an altercation following a family issue. At one stage of the altercation, Golam Mostafa beat up Rahima mercilessly, leaving her critically injured.

Neighbours rescued the injured and took her to Pabna General Hospital.

Following the deterioration of her condition, the physicians of Pabna Sadar Hospital referred Rahima to Dhaka.

Later, Rahima succumbed to her injuries at Tangail Bypass area on Monday night while she was on the way to Dhaka.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the deceased's husband went into hiding soon after the incident.

A murder case has been filed with Chatmohar PS in this connection.

Chatmohar PS Inspector (Investigation) Hasan Bashir confirmed the matter, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused.









