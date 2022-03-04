Woman gang-raped at Morrelganj

MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT, Mar 3: A woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men at her residence in Morrelganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The incident took place in the house of Arvind Dakuar in Jhilbunia Village under Ramchandrapur Union in the upazila.

It is learnt that the victim, aged about 40, her husband Arvind Dakua, 50, son Chandan Dakua, 18, were sleeping at night after having dinner as usual.

A group of four masked men entered the house at that time and tied all of them. After staying there for about three hours, the miscreants raped the housewife and took away Tk 5,000 in cash and other valuables.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sonia Parveen of Morrelganj Circle and Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Morrelganj Police Station (PS) Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury visited the scene on Wednesday noon.

The OC said the allegation of gang-rape is found true.

The housewife was sent to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital for medical test. However, filing of a case with the PS is underway and police are trying to nab those involved in the crime, the OC added.





