World Wildlife Day observed



A colourful rally was brought out in Kaptai Upazila of Rangamati District on Thursday to mark the World Wildlife Day-2022. photo: observer

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Patuakhali and Rangamati.

PATUAKHALI: A colourful rally was brought out in the district. It was arranged by Coastal Forest Department. The rally started at 10am from in front of the Patuakhali Circuit House and ended in front of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office after parading key roads in the district town.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference hall. It was presided over by Divisional Forest Officer Abdulah Al Mamun. Professor Dr. Md Alamgir Kabir, Chairman of Agro-Forestry Department of Patuakhali Science & Technology University, was the keynote speaker. He said, in 2015 a Red List of Bangladesh was published by the Department of Forest in association with World Bank and IUCN.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: To mark the wildlife day, a rally was brought and a discussion meeting was organized by South Forest Department-Rangamati.

The discussion was moderated by Kaptai Range Officer Khandakar Mahmudul Haq. It was presided over by Divisional Forest Officer Saleh Md Shaoib.

While addressing the meeting as chief guest, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Muntasir Jahan said, the elephant-man clash is taking place in Kaptai Upazila of the district due to destruction of wildlife habitat.

He further said, "We all should come forward to protect wild animals."

Among others, Union Chairmen Engineer Abdul Latif and Anwarul Islam Chowdhury Baby, Kaptai Press Club President Md Kabir Hossain, union members Sarwar Hossain and Selina Parvin spoke at the discussion meeting.

Rangamati Sadar Range officers Mahbub Alam, Anwar Hossain and Nazrul Islam and other forest officials were present at the meeting.









