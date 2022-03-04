

Dhaka Bank signs deal with Edison Real Estate

Dhaka Bank recently signed agreements with Edison Real Estate Limited at Dhaka Bank's Head Office in Gulshan. Under the agreements, Dhaka Bank Ltd will provide cash management services to the client and both the parties will jointly promote the home loan products, says a press releaseEmranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO of Dhaka Bank Limited and Aminur Rashid, Chairman and CEO of Edison Group exchanged the agreements on behalf of their respective organisations.Mohammad Abu Jafar, Additional Managing Director, Dhaka Bank Limited, Md. Mostaque Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Emerging Market Officer, Dhaka Bank Limited, Mustafa Husain and Manager, Gulshan Branch, Dhaka Bank Ltd. S. M. Sahedul Karim Munna, Additional Director and COO, Edison Real Estate Limited, Md. Fakhrul Islam, Advisor, Edison Real Estate Limited and other senior officials of both the organizations were present at the signing ceremony.