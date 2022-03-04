Tecno ties up with Samsung to develop RGBW sensor

The premium global smartphone brand TECNO Mobile announced recently that it is collaborating with tech giant Samsung to develop an RGBW sensor for smartphone cameras. Dubbed the ISOCELL GWB by Samsung, the RGBW sensor is slated to debut in TECNO's newest smartphone in its Camon series.

The RGB sensor is the metering sensor that helps the camera analyse the scene being captured and determines the amount of light needed to produce a well-exposed image.

What sets the ISOCELL GWB apart is the addition of a white sub-pixel, which makes it possible for the RGBW sensor to capture 60% more of incoming light than a traditional RGB sensor. Furthermore, as part of its plans to create high-quality mobile cameras, TECNO has also announced that they will themselves be developing the algorithm to accompany this new RGBW sensor.

TECNO is also thinking of using a glass + plastic lens assembly, which, although pricier, is more effective as it passes 30% more light through to the sensor compared to an all-plastic lens, says a press release.

Although the size of the GWB is still unknown, in total the GWB sensor in the upcoming Camon phone will capture twice as much light as a traditional sensor of the same size. With this new innovation, TECNO Mobile is staying true to its promise of bringing the latest technologies to emerging markets.





