Stock fall for 2nd running day on profit taking

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell for the second day on Thursday as the dominant small investors continued to book profit on previous gains.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, fell 3 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 6,696 at the close of the trading while the turnover at the principal bourse hit one-year low as it fell 1.8 per cent to Tk 644 crore at the premier bourse. It was the lowest turnover since April 18 of 2021 when turnover was Tk 602 crore.

Sonali Paper and Board Mills became the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 63 crore changing hands followed by Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Beximco Ltd, Delta Life Insurance, and Fortune Shoes.

Usmania Glass topped the gainers' list that rose 9.74 per cent followed by Savar Refractories, Jute Spinners, Hwa Well Textiles, and Mithun Knitting.

NCC Bank Mutual Fund One shed mostly that eroded 8.64 per cent followed by Fareast Finance, Associated Oxygen, Yeakin Polymer, and Crown Cement.

At the DSE, 164 stocks advanced, 140 declined and 75 remained the same.

At the CSE, the main index CASPI, fell 26 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 19,572. Among the traded 282 stocks, 118 rose, 113 fell and 51 remained unchanged.







