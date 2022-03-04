Daraz launches campaign for home décor enthusiasts

Daraz Bangladesh (https://www.daraz.com.bd/), the country's largest online marketplace, has recently launched 'Big Home Makeover' campaign for the fifth time.

With increasing advancements in daily lives, people often seek opportunities to upgrade their homes, especially right before occasions like Eid.

Keeping this demand in mind, Daraz has introduced this campaign with exciting offers like discounts and EMI with 0% interest for products related to home upgradation. Customers can enjoy these offers till March 7 next.

Upon purchasing products through the Big Home Makeover campaign, customers will be able to enjoy the 'Add to Cart' giveaway and 'Brand Free' shipping.

In addition to 20 per cent discount for all users, there are opportunity to win collectible vouchers and coupons for new users by participating in the live show on Daraz app everyday at 5 pm.

The sponsors of the campaign are Lotto, Motion View, Livingtex, TP-link, Logitech, and Haier. The payment partners of the campaign are bKash and Prime Bank. bKash is offering 15 percent instant cashback (up to BDT 100) in a single transaction and BDT 200 cashback limit during the entire campaign period. Meanwhile, Prime Bank is offering 10 percent discount (up to BDT 1000) for a single transaction, and the offer is applicable for credit cardholders only.

Having a nicely decorated home is essential in people's lives as it impacts their mood, wellbeing and even productivity. Therefore, turning their homes into a place where they are most comfortable in, is on of the top priorities for most people nowadays.

Staying home due to the pandemic has made them realize the importance of having a comfortable home even more. This is why Daraz has introduced the Big Home Makeover campaign to cater to the regular home-related demands.





