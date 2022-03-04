Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 March, 2022, 9:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Daraz launches campaign for home décor enthusiasts

Published : Friday, 4 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Desk

Daraz Bangladesh (https://www.daraz.com.bd/), the country's largest online marketplace, has recently launched 'Big Home Makeover' campaign for the fifth time.
With increasing advancements in daily lives, people often seek opportunities to upgrade their homes, especially right before occasions like Eid.
Keeping this demand in mind, Daraz has introduced this campaign with exciting offers like discounts and EMI with 0% interest for products related to home upgradation. Customers can enjoy these offers till March 7 next.
Upon purchasing products through the Big Home Makeover campaign, customers will be able to enjoy the 'Add to Cart' giveaway and 'Brand Free' shipping.
In addition to 20 per cent discount for all users, there are opportunity to win collectible vouchers and coupons for new users by participating in the live show on Daraz app everyday at 5 pm.
The sponsors of the campaign are Lotto, Motion View, Livingtex, TP-link, Logitech, and Haier. The payment partners of the campaign are bKash and Prime Bank. bKash is offering 15 percent instant cashback (up to BDT 100) in a single transaction and BDT 200 cashback limit during the entire campaign period. Meanwhile, Prime Bank is offering 10 percent discount (up to BDT 1000) for a single transaction, and the offer is applicable for credit cardholders only.
Having a nicely decorated home is essential in people's lives as it impacts their mood, wellbeing and even productivity. Therefore, turning their homes into a place where they are most comfortable in, is on of the top priorities for most people nowadays.
Staying home due to the pandemic has made them realize the importance of having a comfortable home even more. This is why Daraz has introduced the Big Home Makeover campaign to cater to the regular home-related demands.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MBL holds training on forex transactions and reporting
Dhaka Bank signs deal with Edison Real Estate
Tecno ties up with Samsung to develop RGBW sensor
Stock fall for 2nd running day on profit taking
Fitch, Moody’s slash Russia’s sovereign debt to junk
Daraz launches campaign for home décor enthusiasts
‘Enhanced B2B interactions needed to boost BD, France trade’
BIDA adds two more new services online


Latest News
Japanese Film Festival 2022 began in Dhaka
Let Khaleda come out of home if have courage: Fakhrul to govt
Suicide bombing kills 56 at Shiite mosque in Pakistan
Full in-person classes at secondary schools to start mid-March
Cricket legend Shane Warne dies of heart attack at 52
Pakistan Shiite mosque bombing death toll rises to 45
28 Bangladeshi crew members being taken to Romania thru' Moldova
Shah Alam, Prince made new CPB president, gen secy
‘Bangladesh Day' celebrated at Kolkata Book Fair
BNP expresses concern over Russian attack in Ukraine
Most Read News
Zelensky asks Putin for talks
Bangladeshi ship hit by missile in Ukraine, one killed
Decision on bringing education institutes under MPO in March: Dipu
Oil depot hit by airstrike in northern Ukraine city
Russia, Ukraine 2nd round talks today
Judgment in Hoseni Dalan blast case on March 15
Robbery at ex-ambassador's house at Dhamrai, 7 arrested
5 burnt in Malibagh gas cylinder blast
Purchase capacity increased three times in 13 years: Hasan
Bangladesh performs first mechanical heart implant
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft