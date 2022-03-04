Video
Friday, 4 March, 2022
Home Business

‘Enhanced B2B interactions needed to boost BD, France trade’

Published : Friday, 4 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Bangladesh Ambassador to France Khondker M Talha has laid emphasis on enhancing Business-to-Business (B2B) engagements among the small and medium entrepreneurs of both countries to intensify Bangladesh and France trade ties.   
The Bangladesh envoy laid the emphasis while attending several meetings on  Tuesday with the Mayor of Toulouse in France Jean-Luc Moudenc and business leaders at Toulouse in France, said a press release on Wednesday.
While meeting with Mayor of Toulouse, Khondker M Talha discussed his ideas  for the celebration of 50-years of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and France.   
He shared his ideas on holding an investment seminar with ample networking opportunities alongside showcasing the diversity of culture and heritage of Bangladesh.   
Jean-Luc Moudenc appreciated the idea of the celebration and assured the Bangladesh Ambassador to provide whole-hearted support to organise the celebration in Toulouse.   
He added that the celebration would be an opportunity for both the peoples to celebrate life and livelihood through promoting trade, culture and people to people contact.  
Jean-Luc Moudenc said the Toulouse City Office recognizes the social and economic contribution of the Bangladesh community and will support their civic needs for wellbeing in every possible way.
The Bangladesh Ambassador also urged the Mayor to support the Bangladesh  community in their aspiration to build a Bangla school and cultural centre and a community mosque in Toulouse.   
The city Mayor assured the visiting envoy of the highest support from his office.
The newly appointed Bangladesh envoy was on his maiden visit outside Paris. Prior to the meeting, the Ambassador also met with the representatives of Bangladesh community and exchanged views with them for pursuing those with the highest administrator of the Toulouse Metropolitan.  
Ambassador Talha also met with the President of the Toulouse chapter of the apex body of enterprises in France - MEDEF, President of the Mid -Pyrenees International Affairs Committee of the Council for International Trade France (CCEF) and representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industries of the greater Occitanie region and the city of Toulouse.   
He discussed on potential business opportunities between France and Bangladesh and stressed on enhancing B2B engagements among the small and medium entrepreneurs of both countries particularly in the areas of agro-processing, ICT and IoT, leather and textile, pharmaceuticals, and investment in the financial sector.  
Toulouse is the third largest commercial city in France and second largest concentration of Bangladesh expatriates after Paris.    -BSS


