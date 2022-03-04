BIDA adds two more new services online

Two new services have been added to the online One Stop Service (OSS) portal of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA). The two services were inaugurated on Wednesday (March 2) at a function in Bida's conference room in Agargaon in the city.

The two new services are trade license issuance of Dhaka North City Corporation's (DNCC) and Sonali Bank Limited's online bank account opening.

Miss. Mohsina Yasmin, Executive Member of BIDA, presided over the inaugural function.

With this addition of two new services to the OSS portal, investors will get more investment services from their home. Bida is working to provide maximum service to the investors. In the meantime, we were coming up with 56 services from 16 organizations.

With the addition of two more services on Wednesday Bida's OSS service portal will serve 58 investment services of 19 companies.

Mohsina said customers need to be mindful and aware to receive services, not just service delivery. Investors no longer have to go to different offices to get the services. They can easily get these services at home. Although there are some charges for the service now, they will be available for free after two / three years.

Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director, Md. Ataur Rahman Pradhan said that with the integration of Sonali Bank Limited's online bank account opening service with Bida OSS, investors will be able to open accounts at any branch of Sonali Bank from anywhere in the world.

We have 1,229 branches across the country and all of them are covered online. Bida online service can be availed from all branches through OSS.

Dhaka North City Corporation Chief Revenue Officer Abdul Hamid Mian said that as the trade licensing service of Dhaka North City Corporation has been added to the Bida OSS portal, investors can easily get the trade license by paying the government designated fee (excluding government designated residential areas) through Bida OSS. For this service investors will not be needed to go to the City Corporation office.

Bida's Deputy Director Syeda Sadia Nuria, Executive Member Abhijit Chowdhury among others spoke on the occasion. Meanwhile, Bida's director Jeevan Krishna Saha presented an updated picture of Bida OSS and future plans.







