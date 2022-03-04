Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 March, 2022, 9:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BIDA adds two more new services online

Published : Friday, 4 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Correspondent

Two new services have been added to the online One Stop Service (OSS) portal of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA). The two services were inaugurated on Wednesday (March 2) at a function in Bida's conference room in Agargaon in the city.
The two new services are trade license issuance of Dhaka North City Corporation's (DNCC) and Sonali Bank Limited's online bank account opening.
Miss. Mohsina Yasmin, Executive Member of BIDA, presided over the inaugural function.
With this addition of two new services to the OSS portal, investors will get more investment services from their home. Bida is working to provide maximum service to the investors. In the meantime, we were coming up with 56 services from 16 organizations.  
With the addition of two more services on Wednesday Bida's OSS service portal will serve 58 investment services of 19 companies.  
Mohsina said customers need to be mindful and aware to receive services, not just service delivery. Investors no longer have to go to different offices to get the services. They can easily get these services at home. Although there are some charges for the service now, they will be available for free after two / three years.
Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director, Md. Ataur Rahman Pradhan said that with the integration of Sonali Bank Limited's online bank account opening service with Bida OSS, investors will be able to open accounts at any branch of Sonali Bank from anywhere in the world.
We have 1,229 branches across the country and all of them are covered online. Bida online service can be availed from all branches through OSS.
Dhaka North City Corporation Chief Revenue Officer Abdul Hamid Mian said that as the trade licensing service of Dhaka North City Corporation has been added to the Bida OSS portal, investors can easily get the trade license by paying the government designated fee (excluding government designated residential areas) through Bida OSS. For this service investors will not be needed to go to the City Corporation office.
Bida's Deputy Director Syeda Sadia Nuria, Executive Member Abhijit Chowdhury among others spoke on the occasion. Meanwhile, Bida's director Jeevan Krishna Saha presented an updated picture of Bida OSS and future plans.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MBL holds training on forex transactions and reporting
Dhaka Bank signs deal with Edison Real Estate
Tecno ties up with Samsung to develop RGBW sensor
Stock fall for 2nd running day on profit taking
Fitch, Moody’s slash Russia’s sovereign debt to junk
Daraz launches campaign for home décor enthusiasts
‘Enhanced B2B interactions needed to boost BD, France trade’
BIDA adds two more new services online


Latest News
Japanese Film Festival 2022 began in Dhaka
Let Khaleda come out of home if have courage: Fakhrul to govt
Suicide bombing kills 56 at Shiite mosque in Pakistan
Full in-person classes at secondary schools to start mid-March
Cricket legend Shane Warne dies of heart attack at 52
Pakistan Shiite mosque bombing death toll rises to 45
28 Bangladeshi crew members being taken to Romania thru' Moldova
Shah Alam, Prince made new CPB president, gen secy
‘Bangladesh Day' celebrated at Kolkata Book Fair
BNP expresses concern over Russian attack in Ukraine
Most Read News
Zelensky asks Putin for talks
Bangladeshi ship hit by missile in Ukraine, one killed
Decision on bringing education institutes under MPO in March: Dipu
Oil depot hit by airstrike in northern Ukraine city
Russia, Ukraine 2nd round talks today
Judgment in Hoseni Dalan blast case on March 15
Robbery at ex-ambassador's house at Dhamrai, 7 arrested
5 burnt in Malibagh gas cylinder blast
Purchase capacity increased three times in 13 years: Hasan
Bangladesh performs first mechanical heart implant
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft