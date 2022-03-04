

Aarong Dairy holds Sales Conference

The conference was organised with the sales representatives of the company in order to carry out the business activities more smoothly, says a press release.

Senior Director of BRAC Dairy and Food Project Mohammad Anisur Rahman, GM (Operations) Joydeep Santra, AGM (Sales) Mehedi Hasan and other senior officials were present at the conference.

Senior Director Mohammad Anisur Rahman said, "All the products of Arang Dairy are produced through strict quality control under the direct supervision of BSTI and other quality regulatory agencies by processing the milk collected directly from the contracted farms."

"We are working hard to meet the daily nutritional needs of every family in the country. Already it is proved that the people of the country love our products and they have belief in Arang Dairy products. It's the another cause to increase our responsibility," he added.

The Arang Dairy Sales Conference 2022 concludes with a day-long business discussion, Q&A session, lunch, performance awards, raffle draw and cultural event.











