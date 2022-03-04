

Actor Chanchal new face of a hair colour brand

The superstar celebrity and actor can be seen in TVCs and other promotional activities for the herbal hair colour, says a press release.

"I feel great to be associated with one such brand that is making top quality products available at a very convenient price in the market! All who are looking to bring a change to their looks could try out this zero ammonia hair dye," the press release quoted Chanchal Chowdhury as saying.

"The collaboration has a lot of synergies. Hair Color as a category is very close to us & we will continue to keep offering valued products to Bangladeshi Consumers" said Arun Chacko, Business Head of CavinKare Bangladesh.















Chanchal Chowdhury has recently agreed with CavinKare Bangladesh Pvt Ltd. (CKBPL) to become brand ambassador of its Chik Herbal Hair Color.The superstar celebrity and actor can be seen in TVCs and other promotional activities for the herbal hair colour, says a press release."I feel great to be associated with one such brand that is making top quality products available at a very convenient price in the market! All who are looking to bring a change to their looks could try out this zero ammonia hair dye," the press release quoted Chanchal Chowdhury as saying."The collaboration has a lot of synergies. Hair Color as a category is very close to us & we will continue to keep offering valued products to Bangladeshi Consumers" said Arun Chacko, Business Head of CavinKare Bangladesh.