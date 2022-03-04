Video
BGMEA, bKash to raise book donation for poor

Published : Friday, 4 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Desk

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan hands over the books to A.T.M Mahbub Alam, Head of Pay-Roll Business of bKash at BGMEA's office on Thursday in the presence of senior officials of both the organizations.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), a representative body of the country's readymade garment sector, has joined the book donation initiative of bKashto facilitate the underprivileged children. A number of books were officially handed over to bKash at BGMEA's office on Thursday. At the same time, a book collection booth was set up at the Uttara office of the organization, says a press release.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan handed over the books to A.T.M Mahbub Alam, Head of Pay-Roll Business of bKash. Senior officials of both the organizations were present at the moment.
Members of the organization will be able to donate books at the booth set up at the Uttara office of BGMEA. bKash will collect books from visitors, writers and readers at Bangla Academy Book Fair, books donated by customers at bKash customer care centers and outlets of selected super shops across the country and also donate books from its own fund.Books from BGMEA will also be added to the collection. All these books will be distributed through non-profitable organization Obhizatrik Foundation.
Like previous year, bKash will distribute books to various organizations including schools for underprivileged children, a number of primary schools, libraries and old age homes. BGMEA took part in this initiative to further encourage book donation for the underprivileged children.
This year also, bKash is the patron of Amar Ekushey Book Fair. n the last two years, bKash has distributed 22,650 books on the occasion of the book fair. To make this year's book distribution successful again, bKash has set up 5 special booths at the fair premises. In addition, booths have been set up at bKash's customer care centers across the nation and shopping outlets of Agora and Meena Bazar. Interested ones can come to the booth and donate all kinds of new and old books.


