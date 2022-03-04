'Nagad Islamic guarantees Islamic way of life'

The 'Nagad Islamic' account has been running for the last three years in line with the Muslim way of life, which has been ensuring the Islamic financial system in digital form.

This Islamic account of Nagad, the mobile financial service of the postal department, has been operating under the complete supervision of the Shariah monitoring committee.

Thanks to this mobile account, customers can easily manage their funds in an interest-free and Shariah-compliant manner, thus preserving their religious values and provisions, says a press release.

A customer has been able to open this Islamic account easily from the beginning of Nagad. It has been running in line with the Islamic way of life of many customers.

Customers interested in this service have easily converted their regular Nagad account into an Islamic account. In order to make the transition, customers have to click on the 'My Nagad' option in the Nagad app and then click on the 'Nagad Islamic' option as the type of account. This simple step will turn a regular account into an Islamic account. If the Nagad app turns green, a customer will realize that his or her account has been successfully converted to an Islamic account. Customers are enjoying all the services of the free account in just a few seconds from the conveniences of their home.

For the past three years, Nagad Islamic account-holders have been accessing all Shariah-compliant services in a secure and reliable manner. This has already gained traction among Muslim customers. Customers save their hard-earned money in the account without any interest as it is governed by Shariah principles. Moreover, customers are digitally paying their Zakat and making all donations instantly.

Devout Muslims can easily pay for expenses, including for Hajj and Umrah travel through this account. As a result, the suffering of the pilgrims is coming to an end and the fund management during their travel is becoming easier. With the 'Nagad Islamic' account, customers can also pay their Islamic life insurance from their homes.





