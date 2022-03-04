

Bashundhara , VIEW togive braille books to relevant students

On the instruction of Safwan Sobhan, Vice Chairman of Bashundhara Group, these books will be distributed among the visually impaired students who passed the Secondary School Certificate Examination in 2021.

The agreement was signed by Md Mustafizur Rahman, DMD of Bashundhara Group, and Prof Mohammad Yusuf Ali Chowdhury, Chairman of VIEW Foundation, at The Food Hall Restaurant in Bashundhara Residential Area.

Bashundhara Khata has been making unique contribution to the field of education for the last 10 years. In order to spread education among people from all walks of life, Bashundhara Khata is constantly making different types of exercise book with correct GSM and accurate number of pages.

Braille books will be distributed through View Foundation, who have engaged in various social service for the visually impaired since 2016. Braille books will be printed in their own braille printing house.

This is the first time Bashundhara Khata is going to make braille books in collaboration with VIEW Foundation to ensure higher education. Originally approved by NCTB, Bangla and English books will be published in Braille.

Bashundhara Paper Mills Limited's Head of Marketing Mohammad Alauddin, Head of Division Sales Golam Sarwar, VIEW Foundation Trustee Ali Ashfaq and other officials of the two organisations were also present on the occasion.







