BD wants to make offshore energy more attractive

March 3: Bangladesh has not given up on its many attempts to try to attract industry heavyweights to explore its offshore waters, which could offer gas potential in plays similar to giant discoveries in neighbour Myanmar's waters.

State-owned Petrobangla has shortlisted four international consultancies in the process of hiring a consultant to make its model production sharing contract (PSC) more attractive to foreign investors interested in offshore gas exploration. A revised model PSC could be used to underpin the next offshore licensing round.

Wood Mackenzie, IHS Global, Gaffney Cline & Associates and PriceWaterhouseCoopers are still in the fray after being technically qualified. A further four consultants had earlier applied, reported local media.

"Now, we will put the names with their respective proposals to the Petrobangla Board. If it approves, then their respective financial offers will be opened to select one of them," said a top Petrobangla official.

The award could be made in April. Petrobangla had received eight expressions of interest when the deadline passed in late November last year. Five of the prospective consultants were UK headquartered with one apiece hailing from Singapore, India and the United Arab Emirates.

The national oil and gas company last amended its Model PSC in 2019 but the improved terms, which included higher prices for gas produced from shallow and deep-water blocks, failed to ignite the industry enthusiasm that the authorities had hoped.

Energy-hungry Bangladesh has a burgeoning gas supply demand gap against the backdrop of soaring liquefied natural gas prices, which makes the necessary imports increasingly more expensive.

The Dhaka administration is therefore trying - again - to tempt international players with the relevant expertise and technologies plus deep pockets to explore its offshore plays.

The South Asian nation has 48 blocks, 26 of which are located offshore. Eleven of these 26 blocks are located in shallow waters while 15 are deep-water acreages.

