Friday, 4 March, 2022, 9:16 PM
4th BD-Korea joint PPP platform meeting held

Published : Friday, 4 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Bangladesh delegation led by Sultana Afroz, Secretary and CEO of PPP Authority (6th from left) pose with hosts for photograph on the 4th BD-Korea joint PPP platform meeting in Seoul on Wednesday.

The Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) of Bangladesh and Korea Overseas Infrastructure and Urban Development Corporation (KIND) under Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT), Government of the Republic of Korea organized the 4th Bangladesh-Korea Joint PPP Platform Meeting on Wednesday, says a press release.
The meeting was held in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. A 5-meberBangladesh delegation led by Sultana Afroz, Secretary and CEO of PPP Authority, travelled to Seoul to participate in the 4th PPP Platform Meeting, says a press release.
The other delegation members were A.B.M Aminullah Noori, Rajuk Chairman (Secretary), Eng. Md. Kausar Ameer Ali, Managing Director, Dhaka Electric Supply Company Ltd. (DESCO),  Md. Nazmul Abedin, Joint Secretary from Power Division and  Md. Abul Bashar, Director General from PPPA and other government officials. The delegation members also met ministers, senior officials of Korean government and CEOs of private investors. She was accompanied by There were also Korean senior government officials, private investors and representatives from KIND and MOLIT.
Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, the Principal Secretary to the Honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh attended the meeting virtually from the Prime Minister's Office, in Dhaka. He said that Korea has already been investing in Bangladesh and now the government is encouraging the Korean investors to invest in large infrastructures. He gave a number of positive attributes that are attractive to foreign investors and PPP projects in Bangladesh. Public Private Partnership Authority is mandated to help the private investors and the Bangladesh government officials are also ready to support them.
Welcoming the participants by So Eung Kim, Director of KIND, thanked all the distinguished participants for attending the PPP Platform Meeting. The President and CEO ofKIND, Kang Hoon Lee, expressed his happiness that Korea Overseas Infrastructure and Urban Development Corporation (KIND) and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) were finally able to organise face to face meetings in Seoul, Korea, amid the challenges of global pandemic. He also expressed his deep gratitude to Ms. Sultana Afroz, for deciding to have a face-to-face meeting. He was confident that the Korea and Bangladesh will be a sticking stone for cooperation and create more infrastructure, development and opportunities.


