Webinar on BD Third Country Investment Plan held

A webinar titled, "Divisional Level Consultation on CIP3" was held with media and civil society organisations from Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.

As the part of the month-long series of activities, the webinar was arranged by the 'Meeting the Undernutrition Challenge (MUCH) Project' jointly being implemented by the Food Planning and Monitoring Unit (FPMU) under the Ministry of Food and FAO.

Webinars will also be conducted in Rajshahi, Rangpur, Barishal, Khulna, Mymensingh and Dhaka during March 7-16 in 2022, a FAO press release said on Wednesday.

The webinar was arranged to present Bangladesh Third Country Investment Plan (CIP3) with a range of stakeholders at sub-national level. This will allow them to become acquainted with the CIP3 and to contribute to the CIP3 process formulation by ensuring that local-level issues are adequately reflected in the document.

Chaired by Md Shahiduzzaman Faruki, Director General (Additional Secretary) of the Food and Planning Unit, the virtual meeting was addressed, among others, Md Mizanur Rahman, Government Liaison Advisor, Meeting the Undernutrition Challenge Project of FAO Bangladesh.

Shahiduzzaman Faruki said: "Bangladesh Third Country Investment Plan (CIP3) is a key policy level document to address food insecurity and nutrition across the country, which is also one of the mandates of the government of Bangladesh.

To succeed to the CIP3 implementation requires all to discuss and work together in terms of achieving food and nutrition security in Bangladesh, he said.

Faruki said the government has made commitments to reduce poverty and improve nutritional status by 2030 in line with the SDGs.

"The same is also reflected in the country's 8th Five-Year Plan. Pursuant this, the government has developed different policies, namely National Food and Nutrition Security Policy and related plan of actions for its successful implementation," he said. -BSS





