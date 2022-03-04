DBH proposes 25pc dividend after 17pc net profit

Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DBH), the largest housing finance company of the country, posted net profit growth of 17% in 2021 compared to previous year.

The Board of Directors of the company in a recent meeting recommended 25% dividend for the shareholders for 2021, out of which 15% is proposed as cash dividend and 10% is proposed as stock dividend, subject to approval from general shareholders during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) which will be held on April 17, 2022, says a press release.

DBH, the only NBFI of the country with exclusive focus on home loans, posted operating profit of Tk. 191.76 crore and net profit of Tk. 104.39 crore for the year 2021, registering 18% and 17% growth respectively from the previous year. Its earning per share (EPS) for year 2021 stands at BDT 5.89 which was BDT 5.03 in 2020.

Since inception in 1996, for the last 25 years the company registered commendable growth in creating home ownerships in the country.






