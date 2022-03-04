Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 March, 2022, 9:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Default loans in banks grew to Tk 103,274 crore in 2021

Published : Friday, 4 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 278
Business Correspondent

The amount of default loans in the country's banking system increased by Tk 14,990 crore in 2021, despite regulatory forbearance to reduce it.
As per Bangladesh Bank (BB) data released on Wednesday, the amount of default loans in the country's banks increased to Tk 1, 03,274 crore at the end of December 2021 from Tk 88,284 crore a year ago.
Economists fear a further deterioration in default loan situation as regulatory forbearances made a large volume of unrecovered loans categorised as unclassified loan. If such loans turn defaulted, the amount of default loans would become double, they said.
Of the amount, the default loans in the private commercial banks increased by Tk 11,605 crore to Tk 51,521 crore in December 2021 from Tk 39,916 crore in December 2020. The amount of default loans in private commercial banks represents 49.89 per cent of the total default loans while the ratio was 45.21 per cent a year ago. In the state-owned banks, default loans increased by Tk 2,703 crore to Tk 44,977 crore in December 2021, from Tk 42,274 crore a year ago. The ratio of default loans in SCB stood at 43.55 per cent in December 2021, from 47.88 per cent a year ago.
In the specialised banks and foreign commercial banks, the amount of default loans stood at Tk 3,991 crore and Tk 2,785 crore respectively at the end of December 2021.
As part of regulatory forbearance, banks were allowed to keep any loan unclassified upon payment of 15 per cent of any borrower's overdue for the year 2021 within January 20, 2021.
Speaking about the increase in default loans amid policy relaxations, Executive Director of Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh (PRIB) Ahsan H Mansur: said there could be more bad news waiting. 'The situation is not good now and it will worsen,' he said.
A large number of loans are considered regular despite non-payment of installments by the borrowers, he said. Given the situation, the central bank should focus on improving the capital base of banks so that they can tackle shocks like a sharp increase in non-performing loans, Mansur said.
The central bank should prevent banks from issuing dividends or force them to issue lower dividends to improve the financial strength of the banks, he said. Besides, the banks should be compelled to maintain an additional amount of provision on the same ground, he added.
He advised the government to take responsibility for the loans given under its stimulus packages. Many countries did this since a portion of loans provided under the packages could not be recovered, he said.
He thinks the government should at least take responsibility for the loans given under the stimulus package to CMSMEs, otherwise it will be difficult to tackle the situation.
He also finds the existing return on equity and returns on assets of the banks very much negligible, hindering the strengthening of banks' financial base.
Before the coronavirus induced economic fallout, NPL ratio in the banking sector reached 11.99 per cent or Tk 1,16,288 crore of outstanding loans at the end of September 2019 when banks implemented a special rescheduling policy allowing defaulters to regularise their default loans by paying a meagre 2 per cent of their outstanding loans.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MBL holds training on forex transactions and reporting
Dhaka Bank signs deal with Edison Real Estate
Tecno ties up with Samsung to develop RGBW sensor
Stock fall for 2nd running day on profit taking
Fitch, Moody’s slash Russia’s sovereign debt to junk
Daraz launches campaign for home décor enthusiasts
‘Enhanced B2B interactions needed to boost BD, France trade’
BIDA adds two more new services online


Latest News
Japanese Film Festival 2022 began in Dhaka
Let Khaleda come out of home if have courage: Fakhrul to govt
Suicide bombing kills 56 at Shiite mosque in Pakistan
Full in-person classes at secondary schools to start mid-March
Cricket legend Shane Warne dies of heart attack at 52
Pakistan Shiite mosque bombing death toll rises to 45
28 Bangladeshi crew members being taken to Romania thru' Moldova
Shah Alam, Prince made new CPB president, gen secy
‘Bangladesh Day' celebrated at Kolkata Book Fair
BNP expresses concern over Russian attack in Ukraine
Most Read News
Zelensky asks Putin for talks
Bangladeshi ship hit by missile in Ukraine, one killed
Decision on bringing education institutes under MPO in March: Dipu
Oil depot hit by airstrike in northern Ukraine city
Russia, Ukraine 2nd round talks today
Judgment in Hoseni Dalan blast case on March 15
Robbery at ex-ambassador's house at Dhamrai, 7 arrested
5 burnt in Malibagh gas cylinder blast
Purchase capacity increased three times in 13 years: Hasan
Bangladesh performs first mechanical heart implant
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft