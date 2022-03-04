Default loans in banks grew to Tk 103,274 crore in 2021

The amount of default loans in the country's banking system increased by Tk 14,990 crore in 2021, despite regulatory forbearance to reduce it.

As per Bangladesh Bank (BB) data released on Wednesday, the amount of default loans in the country's banks increased to Tk 1, 03,274 crore at the end of December 2021 from Tk 88,284 crore a year ago.

Economists fear a further deterioration in default loan situation as regulatory forbearances made a large volume of unrecovered loans categorised as unclassified loan. If such loans turn defaulted, the amount of default loans would become double, they said.

Of the amount, the default loans in the private commercial banks increased by Tk 11,605 crore to Tk 51,521 crore in December 2021 from Tk 39,916 crore in December 2020. The amount of default loans in private commercial banks represents 49.89 per cent of the total default loans while the ratio was 45.21 per cent a year ago. In the state-owned banks, default loans increased by Tk 2,703 crore to Tk 44,977 crore in December 2021, from Tk 42,274 crore a year ago. The ratio of default loans in SCB stood at 43.55 per cent in December 2021, from 47.88 per cent a year ago.

In the specialised banks and foreign commercial banks, the amount of default loans stood at Tk 3,991 crore and Tk 2,785 crore respectively at the end of December 2021.

As part of regulatory forbearance, banks were allowed to keep any loan unclassified upon payment of 15 per cent of any borrower's overdue for the year 2021 within January 20, 2021.

Speaking about the increase in default loans amid policy relaxations, Executive Director of Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh (PRIB) Ahsan H Mansur: said there could be more bad news waiting. 'The situation is not good now and it will worsen,' he said.

A large number of loans are considered regular despite non-payment of installments by the borrowers, he said. Given the situation, the central bank should focus on improving the capital base of banks so that they can tackle shocks like a sharp increase in non-performing loans, Mansur said.

The central bank should prevent banks from issuing dividends or force them to issue lower dividends to improve the financial strength of the banks, he said. Besides, the banks should be compelled to maintain an additional amount of provision on the same ground, he added.

He advised the government to take responsibility for the loans given under its stimulus packages. Many countries did this since a portion of loans provided under the packages could not be recovered, he said.

He thinks the government should at least take responsibility for the loans given under the stimulus package to CMSMEs, otherwise it will be difficult to tackle the situation.

He also finds the existing return on equity and returns on assets of the banks very much negligible, hindering the strengthening of banks' financial base.

Before the coronavirus induced economic fallout, NPL ratio in the banking sector reached 11.99 per cent or Tk 1,16,288 crore of outstanding loans at the end of September 2019 when banks implemented a special rescheduling policy allowing defaulters to regularise their default loans by paying a meagre 2 per cent of their outstanding loans.





