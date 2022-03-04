Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 March, 2022, 9:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NBR accuses 2 firms of Famous Group of dodging VAT

Published : Friday, 4 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 325

The VAT watchdogs of the National Board of Revenue have charged two companies of the Famous Group in two cases for allegedly covering up sales of Tk 802.8 million.
The Famous Printing and Packaging and the Famous Iberchem Flavours and Fragrances, both located in Gazipur, have allegedly dodged Tk 133.4 million in VAT in the process, the NBR alleged.
The corporate offices of both the firms, which primarily produce and supply food flavourings and packaging materials, are in Dhaka's Gulshan. An employee of the group who was unwilling to reveal their identity lodged complaints involving the said charges.
Following the complaint, a team from VAT intelligence, led by assistant directors Mohammad Sajedul Haque and Munawar Mursalin, raided the Dhaka offices in November last year and found documents in support of the charges.
NBR officials asked the company to submit all original documents involving their trades and VAT after they discovered 'forged documents'.
The officials found the original documents after carrying out a search through the Famous Group office and assessing the data in their computers.
According to that information, the printing and packaging company sold products worth Tk 8.69 billion from July 2016 to June 2021 but submitted accounts of Tk 8.27 billion sales in VAT returns at Gazipur VAT Circle-5.
A 2 percent interest on the missing Tk 534.8 million equates to Tk 24.15 million.
The flavour company, on the other hand, sold products of Tk 473.89 million from Jan 2020 to Nov 2021, and showed a return of Tk 205 million, which is Tk 267.95 lower than the original. The interest on the missing sum of money, according to the VAT law, amounts to Tk 4.57 million.
A report has been sent to the Dhaka South VAT Commissionarate which will take the necessary legal action.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MBL holds training on forex transactions and reporting
Dhaka Bank signs deal with Edison Real Estate
Tecno ties up with Samsung to develop RGBW sensor
Stock fall for 2nd running day on profit taking
Fitch, Moody’s slash Russia’s sovereign debt to junk
Daraz launches campaign for home décor enthusiasts
‘Enhanced B2B interactions needed to boost BD, France trade’
BIDA adds two more new services online


Latest News
Japanese Film Festival 2022 began in Dhaka
Let Khaleda come out of home if have courage: Fakhrul to govt
Suicide bombing kills 56 at Shiite mosque in Pakistan
Full in-person classes at secondary schools to start mid-March
Cricket legend Shane Warne dies of heart attack at 52
Pakistan Shiite mosque bombing death toll rises to 45
28 Bangladeshi crew members being taken to Romania thru' Moldova
Shah Alam, Prince made new CPB president, gen secy
‘Bangladesh Day' celebrated at Kolkata Book Fair
BNP expresses concern over Russian attack in Ukraine
Most Read News
Zelensky asks Putin for talks
Bangladeshi ship hit by missile in Ukraine, one killed
Decision on bringing education institutes under MPO in March: Dipu
Oil depot hit by airstrike in northern Ukraine city
Russia, Ukraine 2nd round talks today
Judgment in Hoseni Dalan blast case on March 15
Robbery at ex-ambassador's house at Dhamrai, 7 arrested
5 burnt in Malibagh gas cylinder blast
Purchase capacity increased three times in 13 years: Hasan
Bangladesh performs first mechanical heart implant
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft