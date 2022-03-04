Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 March, 2022, 9:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ICMAB for exempting senior citizens from filing income Tax Return

Published : Friday, 4 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 323
Business Correspondent

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem presiding over a meeting of NBR officials and ICMAB delegation at NBR office on Wednesday.

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem presiding over a meeting of NBR officials and ICMAB delegation at NBR office on Wednesday.

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) has submitted its proposal for National Budget for the fiscal-year 2022-23. The proposal focused on investment-friendly Tax and Value Added tax (VAT) structure.
The proposal was submitted at meeting between National Board of Revenue (NBR) officials and ICMAB delegation presided over by NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem at NBR office on Wednesday. The NBR team was led by ICMAB President Md. Mamunur Rashid.
Among other ICMAB Treasurer Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury and Fellow Member Jayanta Kumar Podder were also present in the meeting.
 Along with 40 proposals, ICMAB proposed to remove the provision for tax on stock dividends, increase of presumptive tax by measuring actual profit of  motor vehicle for commercial used , exemption from Tax return of  Senior Citizens whose source of income is pension and interest on savings.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MBL holds training on forex transactions and reporting
Dhaka Bank signs deal with Edison Real Estate
Tecno ties up with Samsung to develop RGBW sensor
Stock fall for 2nd running day on profit taking
Fitch, Moody’s slash Russia’s sovereign debt to junk
Daraz launches campaign for home décor enthusiasts
‘Enhanced B2B interactions needed to boost BD, France trade’
BIDA adds two more new services online


Latest News
Japanese Film Festival 2022 began in Dhaka
Let Khaleda come out of home if have courage: Fakhrul to govt
Suicide bombing kills 56 at Shiite mosque in Pakistan
Full in-person classes at secondary schools to start mid-March
Cricket legend Shane Warne dies of heart attack at 52
Pakistan Shiite mosque bombing death toll rises to 45
28 Bangladeshi crew members being taken to Romania thru' Moldova
Shah Alam, Prince made new CPB president, gen secy
‘Bangladesh Day' celebrated at Kolkata Book Fair
BNP expresses concern over Russian attack in Ukraine
Most Read News
Zelensky asks Putin for talks
Bangladeshi ship hit by missile in Ukraine, one killed
Decision on bringing education institutes under MPO in March: Dipu
Oil depot hit by airstrike in northern Ukraine city
Russia, Ukraine 2nd round talks today
Judgment in Hoseni Dalan blast case on March 15
Robbery at ex-ambassador's house at Dhamrai, 7 arrested
5 burnt in Malibagh gas cylinder blast
Purchase capacity increased three times in 13 years: Hasan
Bangladesh performs first mechanical heart implant
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft