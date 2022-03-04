ICMAB for exempting senior citizens from filing income Tax Return



The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) has submitted its proposal for National Budget for the fiscal-year 2022-23. The proposal focused on investment-friendly Tax and Value Added tax (VAT) structure.The proposal was submitted at meeting between National Board of Revenue (NBR) officials and ICMAB delegation presided over by NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem at NBR office on Wednesday. The NBR team was led by ICMAB President Md. Mamunur Rashid.Among other ICMAB Treasurer Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury and Fellow Member Jayanta Kumar Podder were also present in the meeting.Along with 40 proposals, ICMAB proposed to remove the provision for tax on stock dividends, increase of presumptive tax by measuring actual profit of motor vehicle for commercial used , exemption from Tax return of Senior Citizens whose source of income is pension and interest on savings.