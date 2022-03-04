Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 March, 2022, 9:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD, India fear trade, payment challenges on Ukraine war

Published : Friday, 4 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 328

Amid uncertainty over receiving timely payments, due to sanctions imposed by western nations on Russia, Bangladeshi garment makers have been urged to be cautious in exporting to Moscow.
The Bangladesh Garment Manufactures and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has asked member factories to get guarantees from buyers before shipping.
The move to restrict major Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system could block making or receiving payments.
Bangladesh has more than $1bn in export trade with Russia, the majority of which is garments, the country's main foreign currency earner. Apparel makers fear if Russian banks are removed from SWIFT, they will face severe difficulties in getting payment.
In addition, as major shipping lines have cut services to Russia, exports have halted.
BGMEA president Faruque Hassan told The Loadstar: "I have warned exporters, 'think before you ship'. And don't seek my help to get payments, when they become stuck. I can't give any guarantees."
Mr Hassan, however, said the BGMEA was also in talks over alternative ways to get payments for goods which have already shipped, should SWIFT block all Russian banks.
Siddiqur Rhaman, former BGMEA president and a garment exporter to Russia, said apparel makers were monitoring the situation, with some buyers making assurances that if SWIFT blocks Russian banks, they will make payment via Italy, China or Hong Kong.
Mohammad Ajmir Hossain Chowdhury, deputy general manager at MSC Bangladesh, said the line had stopped sending containers to Russian destinations from Chittagong.
"I have some containers ready, stuffed with garment items, for shipment. But I had to halt their sailings,' he said adding that MSC would not take bookings of cargo to Russia from Chittagong for the time being.
In India, which is not expected to apply sanctions to Russia, industry observers admit the crisis will cause "a bit of disruption" to the pace of container trade growth.
India's container volumes have rebounded steadily since the second half of 2020, propelled in large part by stronger-than-expected export demand. According to the latest available data, the country's 12 major public ports saw combined throughput from April to January - the first 10 months of fiscal year 2021-22 - soar 22%, to 9.34m teu.
But with all major shipping lines suspending services to and from Russia, along with those routed via the Baltics, the Black Sea and the Russian Far East also affected, trade will be disrupted.
"In 2021, our trade with Ukraine and Russia stood at $3.1bn and $11.9bn, respectively," Sanjay Bhatia, co-founder of digital freight forwarder Freightwalla, told The Loadstar. "The current tension is likely to strain businesses and the flow of goods in and out of India for these countries."
Mr Bhatia said the crisis added "another layer of complexity and uncertainty" for Indian shippers and freight forwarders already navigating multiple supply chain challenges, including equipment availability and vessel capacity.     -The Load Star


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MBL holds training on forex transactions and reporting
Dhaka Bank signs deal with Edison Real Estate
Tecno ties up with Samsung to develop RGBW sensor
Stock fall for 2nd running day on profit taking
Fitch, Moody’s slash Russia’s sovereign debt to junk
Daraz launches campaign for home décor enthusiasts
‘Enhanced B2B interactions needed to boost BD, France trade’
BIDA adds two more new services online


Latest News
Japanese Film Festival 2022 began in Dhaka
Let Khaleda come out of home if have courage: Fakhrul to govt
Suicide bombing kills 56 at Shiite mosque in Pakistan
Full in-person classes at secondary schools to start mid-March
Cricket legend Shane Warne dies of heart attack at 52
Pakistan Shiite mosque bombing death toll rises to 45
28 Bangladeshi crew members being taken to Romania thru' Moldova
Shah Alam, Prince made new CPB president, gen secy
‘Bangladesh Day' celebrated at Kolkata Book Fair
BNP expresses concern over Russian attack in Ukraine
Most Read News
Zelensky asks Putin for talks
Bangladeshi ship hit by missile in Ukraine, one killed
Decision on bringing education institutes under MPO in March: Dipu
Oil depot hit by airstrike in northern Ukraine city
Russia, Ukraine 2nd round talks today
Judgment in Hoseni Dalan blast case on March 15
Robbery at ex-ambassador's house at Dhamrai, 7 arrested
5 burnt in Malibagh gas cylinder blast
Purchase capacity increased three times in 13 years: Hasan
Bangladesh performs first mechanical heart implant
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft