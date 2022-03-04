Video
Letter To the Editor

Stop gas cylinder explosion

Published : Friday, 4 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
With the passage of time, we forgot about the devastating fire incident in a Narayanganj mosque in 2020, what was caused due to gas pipe leakage. But, like a silent killer this type of 'accident ' keeps happening and people are losing their lives.

In two months, there were three separate incidents of cylinder explosion in different part of the country--where numbers of people were killed and injured. Even, properties reduced to ash in a B Baria, Bancharampur market in February 17 where it is suspected that  a gas cylinder from a restaurant was burst. From helium cylinder explosion to LPG cylinder explosion, it keeps happening. We even forgot about the ravaging Churihatta fire accident of 2019 what was also initated from gas cylinder explosion in a pickup and spreaded in the nearby chemical factories. Yet, the relocation process of chemical Industries from old Dhaka is still not visible.

Monitoring cylinder business and banning expired cylinders by authorities can help in this regard. Also, easy guidelines of handling these cylinders should be provided to people so that accident due to ignorance does not happen. We urge the authorities concerned to look at this matter by strengthening safety measures and conducting surveillance programmes.  

Jeba Tasnim Binta Alamgir
Student, University of Dhaka



