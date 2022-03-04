Reasons behind Ukraine’s receiving little sympathy



Akhlak-Ul-Islam



While Global North has fiercely reacted with severe economic sanctions on Russia and by helping Ukraine with weapons, the Global South countries mostly remain silent.



The West i.e. USA and its Allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and European Union (EU) have reacted fiercely with unprecedented economic sanctions.



These sanctions include sanctions on Putin and his Foreign Minister, on Russian billionaires often referred as oligarchs and finally on selects few banks of Russia by banning them from the SWIFT i.e. a hub of thousands of financial institutions around the world.



Thus, it can easily be discerned that the reaction of the West strongly condemns the actions of Russia and also has taken steps to cripple the economy of Russia to stop the War. It can be said that it is quite a natural reaction as war is never a good thing, for thousands of people lose their lives and millions are displaced as a result.



However, what should have been natural for the countries around the world i.e. to condemn Russia's action and have sympathy for the Ukraine is not so natural in the majority countries of the Global South. Global South basically refers to the developing and underdeveloped countries in a collective form and more of a politically correct term of the so called third world. It does not have any geographical indications. Though there are other definitions of the term, this is the most accepted one.



It is not that the people of Global South are not sympathetic towards the civilians of Ukraine who are being affected by the ongoing war.



Rather, Ukraine as a State is not getting enough support from the people of the Global South, for its sovereignty has been violated. The people instead find themselves justifying the actions of Putin believing he was cornered and had no options left.



Some also criticise the Ukrainian President as they believe that his wrong decisions have led to Ukraine being subject to such a hopeless situation. This war is clearly not between equals. However, this war's objective is also evidently not Ukraine and rather it is the contest of power between superpowers such as Russia and USA and its Allies.



During the dissolution of the USSR, NATO was committed not to add any East European countries in the organisation as it would mean getting closer to the border of the Russian Federation.



However, after the cold war NATO continued to expand eastward and getting closer to Russia. NATO in the first place was formed as a rival to the former USSR. It can easily be understood now why it wants to set its bases on the border of Russia. As a result, Putin claims that Russia had no choice but to take actions in order to secure its borders.



Some countries such as Syria, Venezuela, Nicaragua and several other countries of the Global South are supporting the Russian actions.



However, most of the countries of the Global South remain passive in their response. While both China and India abstained from condemning the Russian Federation, their reasons were different.



China as a close ally of Russia in the UNSC has expressed that they "understand the security concerns of Russia". On the other hand, India expressed her willingness to mediate between the two countries i.e. Russia and Ukraine. The reason behind India's decision of course is not so simple as to only become a mediator.



Although India has clearly come a lot closer to the USA in recent times, Russia still remains one of the closest allies since the Soviet era. India gets 50 percent of its weapons from Russia as well. This means taking a stand against Russia for the sake of Ukraine which has previously taken a stand against the interest of India in international politics many times gives India no benefit. Instead, becoming hostile with Russia would mean for India to heavily rely on the West and lose the equal footing in relation.



Besides, the matter of ally and geopolitical issues, the other most significant reason why Ukraine receives a little sympathy from the Global South is the hypocritical views of the West. Interestingly, the reason Ukraine is not receiving enough support from the Global South has not much to do with Ukraine; rather it derives from the distrust they have towards the West.



The USA and its allies in NATO in the name of restoring democracy have completely dismantled the Middle East. They have interfered in countries like Nicaragua in such ways that it was even proved in the International Court of Justice though USA used its status as a superpower to not abide by the decision of the Court.



Moreover, the hypocritical views of the West in regards to human rights violations and the humanitarian situation in Palestine and Yemen have further fueled distrust towards the words spoken by the West.



Furthermore, the USA and its Allies have enjoyed unrivalled supremacy in the last three decades after the dissolution of the former USSR.



As a result, they were able to interfere with the sovereignty of the many countries which resulted in an almost destruction of the States. Now NATO wants to bring Ukraine, a bordering country to Russia into the organisation.



It would mean weakening the Russian Federation and resulting in the USA and its Allies becoming more powerful. The conduct of the USA and its allies in the last three decades of unrivalled supremacy however begs the question, is it desirable for NATO to be more powerful than it is already at the moment? This is one of the questions which also form the basis of the passive reaction of the Global South.

Final Year Undergraduate Law Student at East West University

















There is hardly anyone in this world that has any means of communication and is not aware of the war that is going on in the second biggest country of Europe, Ukraine. 