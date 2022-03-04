Protect state-owned sugar industry



Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BFIC) has been going through a severe financial crisis for the last few years. The salaries and allowances of the workers and employees are not being paid. It is not possible to meet the required financial expenses. Month after month there is no salary-allowance. As a result, about 20,000 workers, employees and their families are living a humane life. Workers are protesting in the streets. Their demand is "save the sugar industry".



The question is how to survive or how to be saved? Raw sugarcane is the main way to save the sugar industry. There is no way to protect this industry if sugarcane production is not increased. Farmers are not interested in cultivating one crop of sugarcane per year or are losing interest in sugarcane cultivation. Besides, the price of sugarcane is also low. Another problem is that farmers are not getting timely price by supplying sugarcane to sugar mills. This is because of the financial crisis of this corporation. It is true that the price has been increased one point in the last few years, but less than required.



One kg of BFIC sugar costs 120 to 124 tk and is sold at 80 tk. The loss is about 60 tk per kg. So the amount of loss is increasing. The government is not giving any subsidy in this industry. As a result, the industry is on the verge of extinction, although this industry needs to be saved. The main reason for this is that the sugar we eat is very harmful to the human body. Consumers of state-owned sugar mills use less sugar or do not want to.



They say that this sugar looks a bit red, so they prefer the white shiny sugar of Mihidana imported from abroad. But they do not know how harmful the imported sugar is for human health. Recently, the Bangladesh Council of Science and Research tested imported Mihidana sugar, which caused at least 10 deadly diseases. This sugar also gives rise to deadly diseases like cancer.



This sugar is one of the causes of gallstones, appendicitis, increases risk of dental disease, osteoporosis, decreases sensitivity to insulin, decreases the amount of vitamin E in the blood, decreases in growth hormone and increases in cholesterol. In this situation, a worldwide brawl has started with this refined sugar. According to medical experts, sugar is one of the 10 causes of cancer that have been identified. The risk is not less with this sugar.



To many, sugar is a scary ingredient; especially in the case of diabetic patients. However, despite this huge risk, natural Stevia is slowly taking the place of refined sugar. Its value in the world market is also increasing quite fast. Around 150 million people worldwide are using Stevia extract as an alternative to sugar. Countries that do not have a system for sugarcane production are choosing as an alternative. It has become imperative to protect the state-owned sugar industry in order to keep the market price within the reach of consumers, producing (healthy) sugar which is not harmful to human body.



Sugar mills not only produce sugar, but some aspects are also noticeable. Ethanol is mainly used as a biofuel. Ethanol is first made from sugarcane juice or molasses (chitagur). This ethanol can be mixed with gasoline (petrol, octane, and diesel) at the rate of 20-25% or can be used in whole engine driven vehicles. In this case a slight change in the engine is required. Using ethanol as a fuel instead of gasoline (petrol, octane, diesel) reduces the emission of carbon dioxide (greenhouse gas) by 90%.



Using it reduces engine noise and increases power and plays an important role in reducing air pollution. That is why in the modern world, ethanol is seen as the economic basis for sustainable biofuels. Looking at the top sugarcane producing countries, it can be seen that Brazil, the top sugarcane producing country, uses 56% of its total production in the production of sugarcane biofuels (ethanol) and 20-25% ethanol blended gasoline is compulsorily used in every engine driven vehicle.



In that country, sugar mills mix ethanol with gasoline and then send it to petrol pumps and the public uses it as fuel. Considering energy security, the government of our neighbouring country India has formulated a biofuel policy in 2009 which calls for making the use of 20% ethanol blended fuel compulsory by 2016. China is also mandating 15% ethanol blended gasoline by 2020. Not only China and India but also sugarcane producing countries like Pakistan, Turkey, Mexico and Thailand are following this path.



Finally, I would like to say that the state sugar industry is not over yet. These sugar mills need to be built around allied industries. Besides, sugarcane cultivation and sugar price hike should also be taken. Mihidana toxic sugar is being sold at tk 60 per kg in the market. And for the sake of health, you have to sell good quality sugarcane sugar at only 60 tk per kg. I think these issues also need to be brought to the notice of the government.

Simanta Yasmin Zahura is Manager (Public Relations) Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation























