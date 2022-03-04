Putin may win the battle but he will lose the war



Syed Badiuzzaman



Like people in many countries around the world, millions of Bangladeshis have seen the evils of war up close and personally. Fathers lost sons and sons fathers. Brothers lost brothers and sisters sisters. These are few examples of tragedies of the Bangladesh War during which war crimes were committed in the country even in broad daylight. And then there was large-scale destruction everywhere.



As Bangladeshis have already been through the horrors of war, they strongly oppose any kind of conflict anywhere around the globe. Even if they had not confronted conflict in their life, they would still be opposing premeditated and unprovoked war on moral ground. War is pure evil. It kills people and threatens human civilization. War is always initiated by the strong against the weak.



And the current Russian invasion of Ukraine is no exception. The evils of war which began about a week ago without provocation are once again on full display in Ukraine. People are being unnecessarily killed and public and private property destroyed. The war has brought life to a complete halt and triggered exodus of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian people to neighbouring Poland and other countries.



As a result of the current conflict in Ukraine, there will be at least four million refugees, according to an estimate of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. So, the question is: Why this unnecessary war? Ukraine was a peaceful country. It was an independent and sovereign nation with enormous goodwill around the world. And on top of that, it had a democratically elected government.



Ukraine had, however, two breakaway republics --Donetsk and Luhansk--in its eastern region which were controlled by Russian-backed separatists. There might have been sporadic clashes between Ukraine's soldiers and separatists. But that was quite normal. In many countries in the world, there are rebels-held territories and clashes are often reported from those territories between the government forces and rebels.



Therefore, barring a handful of nations, the whole world is upset by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a country of 44 million peace-loving people. When Russian President Vladimir Putin was massing Russian troops across Ukraine's borders, many around the world, especially US President Joe Biden repeatedly warned that Russia was going to attack Ukraine. Putin, however, rejected Biden's assertions calling them "Western propaganda."



But Biden turned out to be right and Putin wrong within just a few days. The Russian president first declared independence of the two breakaway republics of Ukraine through a presidential decree and then he ordered Russian soldiers to invade Ukraine. Putin, however, started an unpopular war, so unpopular that thousands of Russians themselves protested the war in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other major cities of Russia.



What prompted Putin to begin this unprovoked war in Ukraine? The Russian president was becoming increasingly concerned about Ukraine's strong pro-Western position and attempt to become a member of the European Union and NATO. He never wanted to see another strong and large NATO nation in Russia's backyard. But being a fully sovereign and independent nation, doesn't Ukraine have the right to determine its own fate?



But this logic didn't make sense to the Russian president. He invaded Ukraine anyway. However, while launching an unprovoked war against Russia's neighbour which was previously a part of Soviet Union, Putin grossly miscalculated the resolve of the Western nations. His invasion of Ukraine brought a greater unity among the member states of NATO and European Union countries. They all rallied around Ukraine with all kinds of support with the only exception of boots on the ground in Ukraine.



Putin was overwhelmed by the unprecedented unity of the Western nations and their collective response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In fact, two wars simultaneously began in Europe. Russia launched a conventional war against Ukraine and the Western nations retaliated with an economic war against Russia. Within hours of invasion of Ukraine, Russia came under crippling economic sanctions imposed by the US, EU, UK, Canada and some other countries.



By expelling a number of Russian banks from the SWIFT system which ensures safe and speedy international financial transactions, the Western nations created an added economic problem for Russia. All these sanctions including freezing of Russian assets in the West immediately impacted Russian economy. Russian stocks crashed and the value of ruble plummeted as much as 40 percent against US dollar. European nations as well as the US have also closed their airspace to all Russian planes.



The war in Ukraine completely isolated Russia from the Western world. Russia never faced this kind of isolation before. Even Switzerland, a fiercely neutral country which usually doesn't take side in any conflict in the world, has also imposed sanctions against Russia in a rare intervention breaking with its long-held policy. The European Commission has also banned broadcast of state-owned Russian Television as well as Russia's global news agency Sputnik in Europe.



As a result of the globally condemned invasion of Ukraine, Russia is now facing backlash on all fronts. FIFA has expelled Russia from the upcoming 2022 World Cup Soccer in Qatar. The governing-body of FIFA and its European counterpart UEFA have also suspended Russia's national teams and club teams indefinitely from all international competitions. The war has also triggered cultural backlash against Russia. No Russian delegations will be welcome to this year's Cannes Film Festival in France.



Kremlin never thought that Russian soldiers would face this kind of resistance from the Ukrainian people. With one of the world's largest and powerful militaries, they thought it would take about 24 to 48 hours to occupy Ukraine. However, the Ukrainian fighters pushed back courageously slowing down the advance of the Russian soldiers on the capital of Ukraine and demonstrating an extraordinary sense of patriotism and bravery.



And the man, Volodymyr Zelenskyy who once played just the role of a president of Ukraine in a television show called "Servant of the People," has turned out to be one of the most patriotic and courageous real-life presidents the world has ever produced. Despite receiving several offers for his safe evacuation from Ukraine, Zelenskyy turned them down and rather chose to stay with the people of his country and fight alongside them till the end - in a stark contrast to the Afghan president who cowardly fled his country abandoning the Afghan people.



"I do not need a ride, give me ammunitions," Zelenskyy told those who offered him evacuation out of his country. Creating a shining example, he decided to continue to serve as the wartime president of his country and inspire his people to fight what he described as the "unjust and illegal" Russia's war in Ukraine. Zelenskyy has already made his mark as a statesman and an outstanding role model for many young and would-be political leaders of different countries.



A war is generally easy to start but difficult to end. At this point, no one knows how the war of Russia will end in Ukraine. It may come to an end soon following successful negotiations between the leaders of the two countries or drag on for an indefinite period of time. No one knows for sure. Even if Russia wins the battle in the end, it will lose the war.



The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun as a guest columnist



















