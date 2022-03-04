

City roads turning deadlier by the day



The point, however, there is no government policy controlling the movement of such vehicles, hence the owners are free to be capricious. Moreover, passengers are left with no alternatives if they have any issue with the services. We fail to comprehend, how can such perilous vehicles are allowed to ply our city roads. Isn't the BRTA taking notice of it?



As per a police report, 2021 saw the number of accidents and fatalities rise by a staggering 30 percent compared to 2020. Another dilemma triggering more accidents is all-pervading poor quality trafficking. We call on the traffic control authority to install CC cameras on all our major road crossings and roundabouts - so to monitor how poorly many traffic sergeants are performing.



Their weariness in the streets can be easily noticed in the main roads stretching from Motijheel commercial area to different parts of Old Dhaka. Moreover, after noon hours many remain absent from executing their duties. Often it is seen that they themselves become responsible for creating traffic jams. Simultaneously, it is a fact that manual traffic management has its limitations as most traffic policemen are unable to monitor and control much of the tailbacks.



Apart from risky vehicles and poor trafficking, the city's thousands of rickshaws have been seen to plying from the wrong sides, inviting head on collision and more accidents. And against the backdrop of thousands of motorbikes engaged in ride sharing business, more than a quarter bikers and passengers reportedly don't wear helmets.



Another failed initiative by the government was the formation of a 'high-powered taskforce,' led by the home minister, which remains ineffective to this day. Its lethargic pace and lack of any sense of urgency are sharply contrasted by the mounting deaths on our roads. Surely we would have seen some improvement ensuring road safety, if the taskforce had been proactive and swift as they were supposed to be.



All together, it appears the city's traffic system otherwise - the road management mechanism in Dhaka is crumbling. And we don't expect the Road Transport Act to merely remain in paper gathering dust. We are drawing urgent attention and intervention of the country's highest political office before our traffic management system collapses. While chronic traffic jams are repeatedly squeezing out time, energy and money of Dhaka dwellers - another risky vehicle is posing grave danger to safety of passengers and commuters in Dhaka roads. Leguna or similar vehicles also dubbed as human haulers have become a key reason behind numerous accidents on city roads. Mostly, minors are being employed as drivers in these human haulers and their passengers are often harassed about fares.The point, however, there is no government policy controlling the movement of such vehicles, hence the owners are free to be capricious. Moreover, passengers are left with no alternatives if they have any issue with the services. We fail to comprehend, how can such perilous vehicles are allowed to ply our city roads. Isn't the BRTA taking notice of it?As per a police report, 2021 saw the number of accidents and fatalities rise by a staggering 30 percent compared to 2020. Another dilemma triggering more accidents is all-pervading poor quality trafficking. We call on the traffic control authority to install CC cameras on all our major road crossings and roundabouts - so to monitor how poorly many traffic sergeants are performing.Their weariness in the streets can be easily noticed in the main roads stretching from Motijheel commercial area to different parts of Old Dhaka. Moreover, after noon hours many remain absent from executing their duties. Often it is seen that they themselves become responsible for creating traffic jams. Simultaneously, it is a fact that manual traffic management has its limitations as most traffic policemen are unable to monitor and control much of the tailbacks.Apart from risky vehicles and poor trafficking, the city's thousands of rickshaws have been seen to plying from the wrong sides, inviting head on collision and more accidents. And against the backdrop of thousands of motorbikes engaged in ride sharing business, more than a quarter bikers and passengers reportedly don't wear helmets.Another failed initiative by the government was the formation of a 'high-powered taskforce,' led by the home minister, which remains ineffective to this day. Its lethargic pace and lack of any sense of urgency are sharply contrasted by the mounting deaths on our roads. Surely we would have seen some improvement ensuring road safety, if the taskforce had been proactive and swift as they were supposed to be.All together, it appears the city's traffic system otherwise - the road management mechanism in Dhaka is crumbling. And we don't expect the Road Transport Act to merely remain in paper gathering dust. We are drawing urgent attention and intervention of the country's highest political office before our traffic management system collapses.