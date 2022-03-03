

Maj Gen Shakil Ahmed takes over as BGB chief

Major General Shakil Ahmed took over the charge from outgoing BGB DG Major General Shafeenul Islam, said a BGB press release signed by Md Shariful Islam, PRO, BGB HQ. on Tuesday.

Major General Ahmed previously served as the Adjutant General of the Bangladesh Army at the Army Headquarters in Dhaka.

He also served as the GOC 19th Infantry Division, Commander of the 99 Composite Brigade and Commander of the 1st East Bengal Regiment. He also served as the Director General of the Bangladesh Passport and Immigration Department.

A post-graduate in National Security and War Studies, Strategic Studies and Defence Studies, he attended several professional courses both at home and abroad.

