Thursday, 3 March, 2022, 8:25 AM
Maj Gen Shakil Ahmed takes over as BGB chief

Published : Thursday, 3 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Major General Shakil Ahmed, a seasoned Army officer, has taken over the reins of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).
Major General Shakil Ahmed took over the charge from outgoing BGB DG Major General Shafeenul Islam, said a BGB press release signed by Md Shariful Islam, PRO, BGB HQ. on Tuesday.
Major General Ahmed previously served as the Adjutant General of the Bangladesh Army at the Army Headquarters in Dhaka.
He also served as the GOC 19th Infantry Division, Commander of the 99 Composite Brigade and Commander of the 1st East Bengal Regiment. He also served as the Director General of the Bangladesh Passport and Immigration Department.
A post-graduate in National Security and War Studies, Strategic Studies and Defence Studies, he attended several professional courses both at home and abroad.
He was born in Joypurhat District on December 19, 1968. Major General Shakil Ahmed was commissioned in the Core of Infantry on 24 June 1988 with 18 Bangladesh Military Academy Long Course.



