Govt uses police against BNP activists, alleges Rizvi  

BNP Senior Joint Secretary GeneralRuhul Kabir Rizvi alleged, "Hundreds of leaders and activists were injured in police attacks on BNP rallies in different districts."

Rizvi made the allegation at an emergency press conference at the party's central office in Naya Paltan on Wednesday protesting police raids on BNP rallies in different parts of the country in protest of rising prices of daily necessities including electricity, gas, rice and pulses.

BNP leader said, "Awami League government is scared to see people's protest against torture and corruption in the country. That is why they are carrying out police raids on BNP's peaceful programmes across the country."

On Wednesday BNP staged protests programmes in different districts of the country protesting the rising prices of daily necessities including electricity, gas, rice and pulses. Rizvi alleged in Savar15 and in Patuakhali more than hundred BNP leaders and activists were injured by the Awami League and police attack.

"These are not isolated incidents, government intentionally attack our people in a well-planned manner in Dhaka, Magura, Patuakhali, Jhalakati and other districts of the country.

Rizvi also said that the government was using state power to tarnish the image of our different national institutions at the international level.









