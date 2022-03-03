Video
Thursday, 3 March, 2022, 8:25 AM
Home Back Page

KSA yet to decide on full capacity Hajj this year

Published : Thursday, 3 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116
Staff Correspondent

Though the overall Covid-19 pandemic situation improved in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), the government of the country hasn't yet taken any decision about arranging the Hajj pilgrimage this year with its full capacity.
As a result, it's not yet clear whether the pilgrim sending countries would be able to send pilgrims this year following the quota allocated for the country for a normal period.
"The situation is improving in the Kingdom. In the neo-normal situation, everything is getting normal. But, no decision was taken yet about the Hajj. Once the government takes decision about Hajj, it would be informed," Saudi Ambassador to Dhaka Essa Yussef Essa Al Dulaihan made the remark in response to a query at a press conference held on Wednesday in the Saudi Embassy in Dhaka.
The programme was organized to brief media about its foreign minister's upcoming Bangladesh tour and highlighting various aspects of the relations including Saudi investors' desire to invest extensively in Bangladesh.
Regarding Saudi travel of Bangladeshis, he said that every year, 150,000 Bangladeshis travel to Saudi Arabia in order to perform Hajj. We hope that, after back to the new normal we will be able to accommodate the Bangladeshi pilgrims like past years.
He said in terms of manpower export, solid contacts have been developed between Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh, which benefits Bangladesh economy and the lives of the migrant workers' families as well.
The people of Saudi Arabia also deeply acknowledge the contribution of Bangladeshis' workers towards the development of the Saudi economy. For both countries, it's a win-win situation. More than 2.4 million Bangladeshi labours are employed in Saudi Arabia in diverse fields, he said, adding that despite the fact that recruiting has been reduced or halted due to the pandemic, Saudi Arabia continues to recruiting manpower from Bangladesh.
"The flights between the two countries did not stop or even suspended. During the last five years, Saudi Arabia has issued more than 1.4 million working visas. On November 1 of last year, we issued almost 8,500 work visas in a single day and now we issue 4000 visa every working day. We hope to keep this trend going. In this regard, I want to tell you that the embassy issued more than 38000 working visa last week with a new record of 12300 issued in one working day, last Thursday," he added.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
