Thursday, 3 March, 2022, 8:25 AM
Covid kills 8 more in 24hrs

Positivity rate declines to 3.22pc

Published : Thursday, 3 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117

The country recorded 8 more Covid-linked deaths with 732 fresh cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.
The daily positivity rate slightly declined to 3.22 per cent from Tuesday's 3.35 per cent after testing 22,727 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). On Tuesday, Bangladesh reported eight more Covid-linked deaths with 799 fresh cases.
The fresh numbers took the country's total fatalities to 29,053 while the caseload to 19,45,108. Among the new deceased, three were men and five women.
Three deaths were reported from Dhaka division while two each from Barishal and Rangpur and one from Rajshahi division.
Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.
However, the recovery rate rose to 93.93 per cent with the recovery of 4,824 more patients during the 24-hour period.
On January 28, Bangladesh logged its earlier highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.
On December 9 last year, Bangladesh logged zero Covid-related death after nearly three weeks. The country reported first zero Covid-related death in a single day on November 20 last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.
Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on August 10 last year.     -UNB


