Thursday, 3 March, 2022, 8:25 AM
Home Back Page

Tahsan, Mithila, Faria dropped from Evaly fraud case

Published : Thursday, 3 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Court Correspondent

Police on Wednesday submitted charge sheet in Evaly fraudcase dropping the names of actor and singer Tahsan Khan, actor Rafiath Rashid Mithila and TVartist ShabnamFaria.
Sub Inspector Rajib Hasanof DhanmondiPolice Station, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case submitted the charge sheet accusing e-commerce platform Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel and Evaly Chairman Shamima Nasrinsaid Dhanmondi GRO Esharat Hossain.
On December 4 last year, one Saad Sam Rahman filed the case with Dhaka's Dhanmondi Police Station against Tahsan, Mithila and Faria and others.
After filing the case, the High Court granted them anticipatory bail on various dates in the case.


« PreviousNext »

