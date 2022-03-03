JS body unhappy at Liberation War Ministry decision

After recommending the observance of 'Freedom Fighter's Day' on the first day of December, the Parliamentary Standing Committee expressed displeasure as there is no 'progress' in the work of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs.

The dissatisfaction was expressed at a meeting of the Standing Committee on the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs at the Parliament House on Wednesday. After the meeting, while talking to reporters Shahajan Khan, Chairman of the Standing Committee, said, "How long ago we made this recommendation! But, the ministry could not say anything about it. They didn't do anything about it. We have expressed dissatisfaction."

"We have asked the ministry to make a summary and send it to the Prime Minister. This day can be declared with the opinion of the Prime Minister," he added. In the meeting of the parliamentary committee in October 2020, the committee proposed to observe the freedom fighter's day on December 1 every year. The ministry also agreed to the proposal. The ministry then said the proposal would be taken up in the cabinet.

When asked about the progress of the recommendation in Wednesday's meeting, the ministry informed the committee, "No information has been found in this regard."

Shahajan Khan said, "One day of the year needs to be a day for the freedom fighters. Freedom fighters will not live forever. The next generation will know about their contribution."

The Sector Commanders Forum had earlier demanded that the first day of the month of December be declared as 'Freedom Fighter's Day' with the title of 'Jatiya Bir' (National Hero) before the names of the freedom fighters. Committee members Rajiuddin Ahmed, Rafiqul Islam Bir Uttam and Waresat Hossain Belal took part in the meeting chaired by Shahjahan Khan.









