Thursday, 3 March, 2022, 8:24 AM
Qatar agrees to supply extra 1m MT of LNG

Published : Thursday, 3 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Special Correspondent

Qatar has agreed to supply more LNG (liquefied natural gas) as per Bangladesh's requirement.
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Tuesday made the request to his counterpart Qatar's State Minister for Energy Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi in the Qatari capital Doha.
"They agreed to supply an extra one million tonnes of LNG and asked for a formal proposal from our side in this regard," Mir Aslam Uddin, Deputy Principal Information Officer, told the daily Observer on Wednesday night. The two sides sat on Wednesday to discuss the issue following a meeting between the two state ministers, he added.
During the meeting Bangladesh's State Minister said Bangladesh is keen to import more LNG in line with the existing LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Qatar.
He proposed that Bangladesh wants to import an additional 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from Qatar, which could be implemented by the middle of 2022 through a side letter agreement.
Bangladesh has been importing LNG from Qatar since 2018 under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on January 16 in 2011, between the Ministry of Energy and Industry of Qatar and the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources of Bangladesh.
Following the MoU, a 15-year LNG Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) was signed on September 25 in 2017 to supply 1.8 to 2.5 million tonnes (MTPA) of LNG annually.
Petrobangla has purchased 8.424 million tonnes of LNG through 137 cargo shipments till January 2022.
Qatar's Minister Saad Sherida Al Kabir cordially accepted Bangladesh's offer and directed Qatar Gas and Qatar Energy to sit with Petrobangla to discuss the proposed issues.
Saad Sherida Al Kabir and Nasrul Hamid led the delegations of their respective countries in the meeting. Qatar Gas CEO Sheikh Khalid Bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Qatar Energy executive vice-president (EVP) Jassim Al-Marzouqi, Petrobangla Chairman Nazmul Ahsan and Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Ltd (RPGCL) Managing Director Javed Chowdhury, among others, were present on the occasion.


