Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 March, 2022, 8:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

UK donates 1m more AstraZeneca jabs to BD

Published : Thursday, 3 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146
Diplomatic Correspondent

The United Kingdom has donated 1 million more doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh to fight off Covid-19.
 The vaccine consignment arrived in Bangladesh on February 23, said the British High Commission in Dhaka on Wednesday. The UK donated over 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh in December 2021 through COVAX facilities.
 While welcoming the vaccines donation from the UK, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson said, "We welcome the arrival of 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the UK to Bangladesh. This bilateral donation adds to the 4 million doses that the UK donated through COVAX last year," a release said.
He said this support from the UK takes them one step ahead to defeat the pandemic and further strengthens their commitment to stand with the people of Bangladesh to recover faster and build a healthier and prosperous future.
 Complementing the vaccine donations, the UK's Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), through its delivery partners, created an enabling environment for the government of Bangladesh to accelerate and expand the vaccination programme as well as reduce the transmission of the infection especially among the low-income people.
The latest bilateral donation from the UK will reinforce Bangladesh's fight against the coronavirus pandemic and the country's economic recovery, the High Commission said.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Maj Gen Shakil Ahmed takes over as BGB chief
Govt uses police against BNP activists, alleges Rizvi  
KSA yet to decide on full capacity Hajj this year
Covid kills 8 more in 24hrs
Tahsan, Mithila, Faria dropped from Evaly fraud case
Death-row convict held
Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed witnesses Bangladesh Army
JS body unhappy at Liberation War Ministry decision


Latest News
Govt rejects traders' proposals for edible oil price hike
'Joy Bangla' national slogan from now on, gazette issued
Women gangraped in Bagerhat
DU student stabbed by mugger in capital
Nearly 836,000 refugees have fled Ukraine conflict: UN
Over 2,000 Ukraine civilians killed in Russian invasion
Crude oil prices hit $113--highest since June 2014
Housewife commits 'suicide' in Bogura
Missing fisherman's body found after 7 days
Number of voters in Bangladesh now 11.17 crore: EC
Most Read News
21 killed in shelling of Ukraine's Kharkiv in 24 hrs
'He has no idea what's coming,' Biden to Putin
Govt rejects traders' proposals for edible oil price hike
Biden vows to check Russian aggression, fight inflation
Arabs, Afghans decry 'racist' double standard in Ukraine media commentary
5 killed in deadly blast at Kyiv TV tower
Zelensky: Russia's Kharkiv attacks are war crimes
Afghans with legal documents may travel abroad: Taliban
Brahmanbaria accident claims four lives
RMG industry about to reach $50 billion mark
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft