Thursday, 3 March, 2022, 8:24 AM
Home Back Page

Army Firing Competition concludes in Cumilla Cantt

Published : Thursday, 3 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Staff Correspondent 

Bangladesh Army Firing Competition-2022, which began on February 27, concluded in Cumilla Cantonment on Wednesday.  
Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed addressed the prize-giving ceremony and closing ceremony as the chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners, according to a press release of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).  
 A total of 16 teams from different regions of the Bangladesh Army participated in the competition under the overall management of 33 Infantry Division.  
In the competition, Bangladesh Army's 7 Independent ADA Brigade team became the champion while 11 Infantry Division team became runner up.  
11 Infantry Division team's Corporal Md Abdul Alim was adjudged best firer at the competition where Soldier Tuhin Miah became the 2nd best firer. Captain Syeda Rafia Jaman was adjudged best female firer in it.  
Officers of various units and organizations, JCOs and other ranks of Army personnel including senior officers of army headquarters and Cumilla region were present on the occasion.  


