Milan giants play out dull cup semi-final stalemate

MILAN, MAR 2: AC Milan and Inter Milan played out a disappointing goalless derby draw in the first leg of their Italian Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

Milan, the nominal home side at a boisterous San Siro, had the better of the play and opportunities but could not convert their chances into goals and head into next month's second leg level with their local rivals.

The away goals rule is still in force in the Italian Cup meaning Milan will have a small advantage when they are hosted by Inter for the decisive clash.

"We played well, it was difficult but we have another leg to play," said Theo Hernandez.

"We're giving our all and having a great season. We need to keep going and win. We had a lot of chances, but if you don't score you're not going to win."

Serie A champions Inter were poor and have now failed to win in their last five matches in all competitions in a dip in form which has also cost them their lead in the league.

Inter, who are also goalless in four games, are battling for the Serie A title with Milan and Napoli, who are both two points ahead of Simone Inzaghi's side and face off in Naples on Sunday.

"We're still the best attack in Serie A, we haven't scored in four games but we'll be back," said Inzaghi. -AFP