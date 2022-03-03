Video
Thursday, 3 March, 2022
Sports

Australia step into unknown for first Test in Pakistan since 1998

Published : Thursday, 3 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128

ISLAMABAD, MAR 2: Ashes-winning Australia will face unfamiliar conditions, heavy security and unpredictable, but talented, opponents when they begin their first Test in Pakistan for 24 years on Friday.
Having landed in Islamabad just three days ago to be immediately engulfed in "head of state-level security", the Australians have had little time to acclimatise to conditions in Rawalpindi, where the first Test will be played.
But they may like what they see as they practise, with a pitch often more conducive to seam bowling than the more typical spinners' wickets more usually found across Pakistan.
In three Tests played in Rawalpindi since Pakistan were allowed to host matches again in 2019, 10 years on from the fatal terror attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore, fast bowlers have snapped up 52 wickets with spinners only bagging 21.
Australia captain Pat Cummins, fresh from leading his side to a 4-0 Ashes drubbing of England in his first series in charge, admitted it would be all new to his players.
"You know most international players -- and conditions -- but this series comes with a few more unknowns than perhaps normally, so it's going to be interesting and challenging," said Cummins.
"I have a big belief in making sure our own game is in order. We must think that we are in great form since the Ashes and look at that, rather than on the opposition."
The Australian will not have encountered some of Pakistan's players before.
Spinners Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan have come in to replace leg-spinner Yasir Shah and fast bowler Mohammad Abbas, who both starred in Pakistan's 1-0 win over Australia in the United Arab Emirates in 2018.
"I think the one thing with the Pakistan team is that they have some young guys who come and shine straightaway so it's a new challenge," said Cummins.    -AFP


