Mahmudullah emphasizes on showing intent in T20 cricket

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad stressed on showing a great intent in batting as they gear up to take on Afghanistan in the first of two-match T20 series today (Thursday) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

According to Mahmudullah, intent is imperative in thriving in this format of cricket and Bangladesh basically find themselves vulnerable in this format only due to the lack of proper intent.

"Actually to attack means that you bat with intent. You have to judge the conditions and the situation but if you don't bat with intent in T20 cricket then you will get into a shell and once you get into a shell then it's hard to get out of it," Mahmudullah, the T20 captain of Bangladesh, said on Wednesday.

"Whoever bats, whether at top-order or middle-order, it's important to bat with intent based on one's strength."

Bangladesh played 123 matches in this format and won just 43, all of which came against a weakened side or in a designed pitch. They lost a staggering number of 78 matches. Of the six matches against Afghanistan, they won just two and lost four.

While Afghanistan particularly found this format to their likings, Bangladesh still can't win matches in this format if not they prepare a designed pitch. But while designed pitch worked against teams like Australia and New Zealand, it hardly would fetch result against the Asian teams, who specially have strong spin attack.

But Mahmudullah is confident that his side still can win the game against Afghanistan in this format should they play with right intent and fearless brand of cricket.

"Expectation is obviously to win. T20 format is such that anybody can win on any particular day. We have to play well and our focus is on tomorrow's game only. We are focusing on the start and if we can do that, hopefully we can build on it," he said.

"I won't be able to describe the aspect of style. I prefer to bat with intent and positivity and to bat fearlessly. At the same time, bowlers need to have the same attitude knowing that if we can bag wickets upfront, we're in the game. So we prefer positivity in our T20 cricket and will try to have that same attitude from tomorrow," he remarked.

The captain is not fazed by their defeat at the hands of Afghanistan in the third match, which many believed ruined Bangladesh's momentum.

"The feeling is good in the camp. As I said before, T20 cricket is such that whether you play the number one ranked side or the tenth or twelfth side, it's just a matter of one good partnership, one good bowling partnership," he said.

"In ODIs or Tests, you get time to comeback but in T20 cricket you won't get that time. Whatver you do, you need to think instantly on your feet and direct your effort likewise. Somedays you may be successful other days you may not succeed. But I feel that regarding the process of how we want to play our T20 cricket, will depend on us. We may not succeed straightaway but if the buildup is good, we will get the result afterwards." -BSS



