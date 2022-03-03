Bangabandhu U-18 National Basketball begins today

Bangabandhu U-18 (boys) National Basketball Championship begins from today (Thursday) at Chattogram Club ground in Chattogram.

Organised by Bangladesh Basketball Federation (BBF), Chattogram Club Limited's chairman Nader Khan will formally inaugurate the four-day meet as the chief guest while BBF's vice president Mainul Ahsan Monju and tournament committee's member secretary Imtiaz Habib will present as the special guests in the opening ceremony. -BSS









