Thursday, 3 March, 2022, 8:23 AM
Mushfiqur sustains thumb injury ahead of 1st T 20 against Afghans

Published : Thursday, 3 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121

Bangladesh senior player Mushfiqur Rahim sustained an injury on the thumb of his right hand during a practice session today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
He underwent a scan quickly on his injured finger but that revealed nothing serious. Despite that he has immense pain on the finger which made him doubtful in the first T20 against Afghanistan tomorrow (Thursday).
"After being injured, he underwent a scan and it revealed nothing serious. But he has pain on the injured place, and so, he will be under observation till the night. The team management will decide whether he will play the first match after judging the extent of the pain," BCB physican Monjur Hossain said on Wednesday.
Spotlight was on Mushfiqur as he returned to the T20 squad with this series against Afghanistan after being dropped against Pakistan in the last series.
Mushfiqur played a superb 86-run in the second ODI against Afghanistan in Chattogram. His knock was crucial alongside Liton Das's century to help Bangladesh win the second game by 88 runs. Mushfiqur however was dismissed in single digit figure in the first and third ODI.     -BSS


