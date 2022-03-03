Police FC celebrates 1-0 against Muktijoddha SKC



A moment of the match between Bangladesh Police Football Club and Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra in the ongoing TVS Bangladesh Premier League on Wednesday in Rajshahi. photo: BFF

At Muktijoddho Smriti Stadium in Rajshahi on the day, both the opponents tried hard while the Police boys were the ones who found the match-winning goal eventually.

A 22-year-old local defender Mohammad Isa Faysal provided the ball to Moroccan with a nice delivery and the foreigner utilised the opportunity with great skill.

Despite some efforts in the second half, the Muktijoddha boys failed to grip the Police team till the long whistle and eventually returned in a losing way once again.

The all-red outfits were winless for more than a few matches before winning one against Swadhinata Krira Sangha in the previous match.

Winning the match, Bangladesh Police upped the point tally to eight and moved one step up to place seventh. Losing the match, the all-red team stayed at the bottom of the 12-team league with only three points.

In the other match on the day, Old Dhaka's Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society outplayed Uttar Baridhara by 3-1 goals in Sylhet.







