Tigresses skid close match against Pakistan

ICC Women's Cricket WC 2022 Fargana Haque Pinki's batting dominance went in vain as Bangladesh Women's Cricket team conceded seven-run's defeat in the rain-interrupted clash against Pakistan on Wednesday in their last official warm-up match ahead of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022.

Winning the toss Pakistan elected to bat first and were able to post a decent total of 199 runs losing seven wickets from revised 42 overs limit. They lost three top order batters within powerplay to manage 38 runs only. Both the openers Nahida Khan and Sidra Ameen departed on 12 runs respectively while Muneeb Ali got out on two. 73-run's 4th wicket partnership between Javeria Khan and skipper Bismah Maroof however, brought back Pakistan in the game. Javeria skittle out for 44 runs while Maroof scored 32.

But batter number 7 Aliya Riaz and her following whiffer Fatima Sana were the key to pile up a fighting total on the board. Aliya remained unbeaten on five short of a fifty while Fatima was dismissed on 29.

Ritu Moni and Fariha Trishna scalped three wickets each allowing 35 and 40 runs respectively while Nahida Akter took the rest for 28 runs.

Challenging 200, Bangladesh also lost both the openers cheaply as Shamima got out on 18 while Sharmin Akhter horded 10. But one-down batter Pnikey was equal to the task and got out on 71 off 95 with six boundaries. None of the rest Bangladesh batters could support Pinkey to berth the team to the victory.

Rumana (30) and Ritu (13) were the next two Bangladesh batters to reach two-digit figures and Bangladesh were bowled out for 194 runs in the 42nd over as Pakistan declared winners by seven runs according to the D/L method.

The main stage of the World Cup however, will kick start tomorrow and Bangladesh will take on South Africa in their first match on March 5.











