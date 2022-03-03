Tigers firm to redeem T20i starter today



Bangladesh�s Shakin Al Hasan (3-L) stretches with his teammates during a practice session ahead of their first T20 cricket match against Afghanistan at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on March 2, 2022. photo: AFP

The under-light affair will kick start at 3:00pm (BST).

Bangladesh strengthen their line-up including Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das in the T20i squad. Shakib missed the last T20i series at home for injury while Mushfiq and Liton were dropped after World Cup fiasco.

Mushi however, is doubtful today sustaining injury during practice yesterday, though Bangladesh team management must wait for their most dependable player till the last moment. Uncapped Munim Shahriar, the hard-hitting opener and the explore of just late Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), is possibly going to make debut and in that case Naim Sheikh will be either dropped or sent in the middle order.

Liton is the auto choice to open the innings while Shakib, skipper Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali Rabbi make the solid batting line-up. Bangladesh possibly going with three pacers and one specialist spin combination for bowling attack. Nasum Ahmed and Shakib will round their arms whereas Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam are the three quicks.

Afghanistan cricketers jog during a practice session ahead of the first T20 cricket match against Bangladesh at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on March 2, 2022. photo: AFP

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who hit an unbeaten 106 in the last match of the ODI series, will join with Hazratullah Zazai to open the innings followed by names like Najibullah Zadran, captain Mohammad Nabi , Omarzai and Karim Janat. Rashid Khan led bowling unit includes Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Farid Ahmed.

Head to head stats keep gusts upper hand since they came out victorious for four times among previous six meets. But still it'll be evenly poised match since Bangladesh must get advantage of home venue and get full strength squad.

SBNCS generally produces turning wicket but the grassy pitch is waiting for ongoing T20i clashes as weather forecast shows nothing wrong with the uninterrupted game of cricket. The toss winning side therefore, must prefer to bat first to post a defendable total.











Bangladesh and Afghanistan cricket teams will lock the horns in the 1st of the two-match T20i series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today. Both the sides are optimistic to start with a win.The under-light affair will kick start at 3:00pm (BST).Bangladesh strengthen their line-up including Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das in the T20i squad. Shakib missed the last T20i series at home for injury while Mushfiq and Liton were dropped after World Cup fiasco.Mushi however, is doubtful today sustaining injury during practice yesterday, though Bangladesh team management must wait for their most dependable player till the last moment. Uncapped Munim Shahriar, the hard-hitting opener and the explore of just late Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), is possibly going to make debut and in that case Naim Sheikh will be either dropped or sent in the middle order.Liton is the auto choice to open the innings while Shakib, skipper Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali Rabbi make the solid batting line-up. Bangladesh possibly going with three pacers and one specialist spin combination for bowling attack. Nasum Ahmed and Shakib will round their arms whereas Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam are the three quicks.Afghanistan in contrast, have made massive change in their T20i squad resting senior campaigners like Mohammad Shahzad, Gulbadin Naib, Hamid Hassan and Hashmatullah Shahidi while Asghar Afghan called his days off. Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai and Nijat Masood spot in for the first time. Pace-bowling all-rounder Omarzai had been outstanding in the ODI series against hosts while Rasooli was stupendous in the Under-19 World Cup.Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who hit an unbeaten 106 in the last match of the ODI series, will join with Hazratullah Zazai to open the innings followed by names like Najibullah Zadran, captain Mohammad Nabi , Omarzai and Karim Janat. Rashid Khan led bowling unit includes Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Farid Ahmed.Head to head stats keep gusts upper hand since they came out victorious for four times among previous six meets. But still it'll be evenly poised match since Bangladesh must get advantage of home venue and get full strength squad.SBNCS generally produces turning wicket but the grassy pitch is waiting for ongoing T20i clashes as weather forecast shows nothing wrong with the uninterrupted game of cricket. The toss winning side therefore, must prefer to bat first to post a defendable total.